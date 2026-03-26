Dortmund legends names leaked ahead of Liverpool clash this weekend

(Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

As excitement builds ahead of Liverpool’s Legends clash with Borussia Dortmund this weekend, we’ve finally got a clearer idea of who the opposition might bring to Anfield.

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Until now, we’ve seen almost the full Liverpool squad confirmed, but very little had emerged about the Dortmund side, leaving supporters guessing what kind of team we’ll be facing.

Dortmund legends names emerge ahead of Anfield clash

A post from Hotel Anfield on X appears to have given us the biggest hint yet, revealing several names linked to the German side’s involvement across the weekend.

Writing on social media, the venue confirmed:

“This weekend, Hotel Anfield has some SPECIAL events planned – open to all LFC & BVB supporters… It’ll be unforgettable.”

Among the listed attendees were several familiar names with strong Dortmund connections.

Karl-Heinz Riedle

Mitchell Langerak

Dedé

Jan Koller

While the post also included Liverpool-linked figures such as Peter Beardsley and Mark Wright, it’s the inclusion of those Dortmund icons that stands out most ahead of Saturday.

There was also a clear caveat included, though: “(The Dortmund players might still be subject to change!)”

Even so, this is the strongest indication yet of the calibre of opposition we’re likely to see at Anfield.

Legends fixture continues to grow in stature

This weekend’s game is already shaping up to be one of the biggest yet, with Jurgen Klopp returning to the dugout alongside Sir Kenny Dalglish.

The Liverpool squad is packed with big names, and now it looks like Dortmund will bring plenty of their own star power, including a Champions League-winning forward in Riedle and a cult hero in Koller.

John Aldridge has already explained how these fixtures regularly generate around £1 million for the LFC Foundation and Forever Reds, highlighting why the occasion matters far beyond the result.

That importance is reflected in the demand, with tickets already sold out for the match, although donations can still be made around the game.

With a full house expected and more names potentially still to be confirmed, this latest leak only adds to the anticipation.

For us, it means Saturday won’t just be about seeing our legends back in action, it could also be a rare chance to watch some iconic Dortmund figures share the pitch at Anfield.