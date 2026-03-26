Dortmund legends send warning before Liverpool clash after Benfica match

Image via @BVB on X

It’s often the quiet details before a match that tell the real story, and in this case, Borussia Dortmund may have just shown their hand ahead of facing us at Anfield.

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While much of the focus has been on our own star-studded Legends squad, new information suggests the German side are approaching this fixture with real intent rather than treating it like a casual exhibition.

Dortmund legends lineup offers major Anfield hint

🤩 Diese Legenden starten um 19 Uhr gegen @SLBenfica! ⚫ Hier die Partie LIVE verfolgen:

🎥 https://t.co/dhlLlgfJKz pic.twitter.com/M2oYQtk4T5 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) March 25, 2026

According to Ruhr 24, Dortmund’s legends yesterday faced Benfica in a competitive fixture to mark the 100-year anniversary of the Rote Erde stadium.

“BVB legends make up deficit against Benfica: No victory without Hummels.”

The match itself finished 1-1, but the real takeaway for us is the level of preparation and the names involved, which give us a strong indication of what we might see this weekend.

The reported squad featured a mix of recognisable figures including Roman Weidenfeller, Kevin Großkreutz, Mladen Petric and Sven Bender, alongside players already linked with the Anfield clash such as Mitch Langerak, Dede and Jan Koller.

There was also a notable cameo from Karl-Heinz Riedle, who entered the match midway through, further strengthening the expectation that he’ll be part of the travelling group.

Match sharpness could be key factor at Anfield

One of the more interesting aspects here is that Dortmund have already had minutes in their legs this week, which could work either way when they face us.

On one hand, we might arrive fresher, particularly with our squad assembled specifically for the weekend, but on the other, the Bundesliga side’s legends could be sharper and more tactically tuned having just come through a competitive fixture.

That ties into what Sammy Lee recently highlighted when speaking via The Football Historian, explaining just how seriously these matches are taken and how much pride is attached to them.

At the same time, recent updates have already suggested that players like Karl-Heinz Riedle, Mitch Langerak, Dede and Jan Koller are expected to be involved across the weekend, which now feels even more likely given their participation in this midweek game.

Ultimately, this isn’t shaping up like a relaxed exhibition.

It looks like we’re going to face a Dortmund side that’s already tested, already organised and very much up for the occasion, which should only make what’s to come at Anfield even more competitive.