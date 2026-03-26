Not Gordon or Bowen: Gerrard names ‘brilliant’ Premier League wizard as potential Salah successor

(Photos by Kate McShane and Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard has talked up one current Premier League winger as a prospective long-term successor to Mo Salah at Liverpool.

The Anfield hierarchy are left with the Herculean task of sourcing and signing a replacement for the Egyptian, who announced this week that he’ll be leaving the Reds at the end of this season after a nine-year spell in which he’s scored 255 goals and counting.

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Transfer insider Dean Jones has mentioned several wide attackers who are reportedly on LFC’s shortlist, including Jarrod Bowen and Anthony Gordon from the English top flight, although our former captain has suggested an alternative who might be worth considering.

Gerrard raves about ‘shining light’ Summerville

Speaking on The Breakdown on TNT Sports, Gerrard implored Liverpool to sign a ‘box office’ replacement for Salah, and he voiced his admiration for West Ham forward Crysencio Summerville.

The Anfield legend said: “I like Summerville. He is brilliant in one v ones; he looks hungry. In a team that has struggled, he has been a shining light and gotten better as the season has gone on. I really like Bowen and think he is a top player, but I am not sure he is Salah’s level to replace him.”

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Would Summerville be up to the task of replacing Salah?

Summerville has played primarily on the left at the London Stadium this season, with Bowen on the opposite flank, but the 24-year-old is also well-versed in operating along the right-hand side of the pitch.

The Dutchman enjoyed a rich vein of form at the start of this year when he scored in six consecutive games, although he has only one other goal all season outside of that hot streak (Transfermarkt), which shows that he’s well capable of finding the net but could improve upon the consistency of his output.

His averages of 1.59 successful dribbles and 2.41 free kicks won per 90 minutes in the Premier League this term support Gerrard’s claims about the West Ham winger’s ability to torment opposition defenders, although other facets of his game leave plenty of room for improvement (as per Fotmob).

Summerville’s age profile and English top-flight experience would appear to make him an ideal candidate for Liverpool, and the Reds’ chances of signing him would likely increase if the Irons are relegated.

Similar to Rio Ngumoha, he could provide LFC with a fearless, all-action presence on the flanks, but whether he fits the ‘box-office’ billing that Gerrard cited is another matter.