John Toshack’s wife shares emotional health update after dementia news

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

There has been an emotional update regarding John Toshack, with his wife offering further clarity following the recent news surrounding his health.

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For many of us, the initial reports were deeply upsetting, given the Welshman’s place in our history, but this latest insight provides a more detailed and human picture of his current situation.

Toshack’s wife shares fuller picture after dementia reports

Speaking to El Diario Vasco, Mai Angulo addressed the reports that emerged following comments from Toshack’s son, explaining both the challenges and the quieter reality of his daily life.

“John is very peaceful here. We celebrated his 77th birthday on Sunday, and he was very happy.”

While there’s no hiding from the impact of his illness, she made it clear that much of what he’s dealing with stems from complications following Covid.

“It’s true that Covid left him with very serious physical and mental aftereffects… we can’t forget that we went through some terrible times.”

The former Liverpool striker’s recovery has been far from straightforward, with his wife outlining just how difficult that period has been.

“His recovery was incredibly difficult. The illness severely affected his mobility and his memory… he was so ill that every step he took was a victory.”

‘Better days and worse days’ but still moments of joy

Importantly, the update wasn’t solely focused on the negatives, with Angulo keen to emphasise that Toshack is still able to enjoy moments and maintain a level of normality.

“He lives very peacefully here… some days are harder for him, but that’s normal for a 77-year-old. Yes, he forgets some things, he has better days and worse days.”

That nuance is important, especially after earlier reports confirmed his dementia diagnosis, which already highlighted the heartbreaking reality that so many former players from that era now face.

It also reflects something we’ve seen with others connected to the club, with former Red Peter Cormack having battled the same disease before his passing, underlining how widespread and cruel the condition can be for ex-footballers.

Ultimately, though, this latest update feels like a reminder of what matters most.

Toshack remains surrounded by care, support and love, with his wife making it clear she’s fully devoted to ensuring he has the best life possible, and for us as supporters, that’s all we can really ask for as we continue to send our best wishes to one of our own.