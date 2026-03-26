LFP directors vote in favour of Lens v PSG postponement in Champions League blow for Liverpool

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Liverpool’s task of defeating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals appears to have been made even harder by a decision from the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) on Thursday.

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PSG had been seeking the postponement of their Ligue 1 fixture against title rivals on Lens – originally scheduled for 11 April – in order to maximise their recovery time in between the two legs of the European tie against the Reds.

Pierre Sage’s side came out strongly in opposition to the attempts to get the match rescheduled, but it seems that the club from the French capital have gotten their way.

Lens v PSG set to be postponed

On Thursday morning, RMC Sport reported that the LFP board of directors has voted in favour of postponing the fixture between Lens and PSG in order to boost the European champions’ preparations for their visit to Anfield on 14 April.

Strasbourg have been afforded the same treatment for their domestic match against Brest , which had been due to take place on Sunday 12th in between the two legs of their Conference League quarter-final against Mainz.

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Liverpool must use this as added motivation to dethrone PSG

At least both of France’s remaining representatives in Europe have been given equitable treatment and not just PSG, but this reported decision from the LFP certainly does Liverpool no favours.

While Luis Enrique’s side – who are currently in much better shape on the pitch than the Reds – can rest up on the weekend in between the Champions League quarter-finals, Arne Slot’s team will be tasked with trying to secure a long-overdue Premier League win over Fulham that Saturday.

The bad taste from PSG successfully lobbying for a postponement is compounded by the crass comments from their sporting advisor Luis Campos, who cited the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster in an ignorant attempt to justify his own club’s fixture scheduling.

The LFP’s subservience to the Parisian outfit adds to the challenge that Liverpool will face in trying to avenge last years’ European exit against the eventual champions, but our head coach must surely use it as extra motivation for his players to ensure that their opponents’ pursuit of an additional advantage is rendered futile.