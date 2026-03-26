‘Extremely disappointed’ – Liverpool FC Supporters Board strongly condemns ticket price increase

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Liverpool FC Supporters Board has strongly condemned the club’s announcement of ticket price increases for the next three seasons.

LFC confirmed on Thursday (via liverpoolfc.com) that there will be an increase to the cost of tickets ‘in line with [the] CPI annual inflation rate from January of that year’, effective from the start of the 2026/27 season, following a period of eight ticket price freezes in the last 10 years.

However, despite the club stating that extensive discussions took place with the Supporters Board, it was decided that a price increase was necessary ‘in the highly competitive environment it operates within, citing an 85% increase in matchday operating costs at Anfield since 2016/17.

Liverpool FC Supporters Board condemns ticket price increase

That explanation cut little ice with the Liverpool FC Supporters Board, who issued a statement (via X) which was highly critical of the club’s decision to raise ticket prices.

The Board said that it’s ‘extremely disappointed’ at the announcement from LFC after its requests for a two-season ticket price freeze weren’t enacted, saying: ‘We felt this was an opportunity for the club to do what we might expect from those who pride themselves on it meaning ‘more’: be different from others, support fan loyalty, and work collectively on a solution that does not come at the expense of supporters.’

The Board also acknowledged the club’s increasing operational costs but countered that fans have been also hit by a cost-of-living increase, stating: ‘LFC has increasing revenues built on the backs of supporters. Supporters do not, and they see no share in those rewards.’

Their statement concluded: ‘We wanted to see LFC lead the way. Sadly, they have chosen a path that leads the way in the wrong direction.’

Liverpool asking fans to pay even more despite record revenues

Although the scale of price increases from Liverpool aren’t extensive, and the prices of junior and local general tickets remain frozen at £9 (the age limit for young adult tickets will also rise from 21 to 24), the condemnation from the club’s Supporters Board is entirely understandable.

As pointed out by fan group Spion Kop 1906, it was only this month that LFC announced a club-record revenue of £703m for the 2024/25 season. In that context, the increase to ticket prices seems even more difficult to justify.

We understand the need to move with rising operational costs, but for a club of Liverpool’s financial power, that shouldn’t come at the expense of fans who pay thousands of pounds every single year to demonstrably support the team throughout England and Europe.

The negative optics of the ticket price increase are compounded by the team’s drastic downturn in fortunes over the past six months, with supporters being asked to stump up even more money for an inferior product on the pitch.

Once again, the loyal match-going fan is the one to suffer from football’s ever-increasing capitalism.