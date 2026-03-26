Sammy Lee shares emotional memory ahead of Klopp’s Anfield return

Image via The Football Historian

As the Liverpool Legends prepare to return to Anfield this weekend, Sammy Lee has offered a reminder of why these matches mean so much to those involved.

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Speaking via The Football Historian on Instagram, the former midfielder reflected on both what’s to come against Borussia Dortmund and what he experienced in the last outing.

Sammy Lee previews Dortmund clash at Anfield

Looking ahead to the weekend, the former Red made it clear just how special the occasion is set to be.

“it’s going to be a great occasion… Dortmund against Liverpool… Klopp and Dalglish there… it’s going to be wonderful… it’s a fantastic day.”

The presence of Jurgen Klopp alongside Sir Kenny Dalglish only adds to that feeling, with the German returning to the Anfield dugout for a fixture that continues to grow in stature every year.

Lee also had a simple message for supporters.

“Honestly, get along… you’ve got Jürgen as manager… you’ve got Kenny Dalglish as manager… they’re playing Dortmund.”

Even with tickets now sold out, the wider point still stands, this is one of the biggest community-driven events the club hosts and donations can still be made to the foundation before and during the game.

Lee recalls proud Chelsea victory in previous legends game

The 67-year-old also looked back on the previous Legends match away at Chelsea, and his words underline just how competitive these fixtures can be.

“We went down… and we didn’t have the numbers and they had numbers… Chelsea had loads… and do you know what, we got a 1-0 win.”

What stood out most was how much that result meant to him personally.

“It was one of the most pleasing times as a coach… because against all odds our team… upset the Chelsea players… it was incredible… unbelievable, 1-0.”

That victory, secured by Ryan Babel, came in front of a packed Stamford Bridge, but Lee was quick to point out that Anfield is always different.

The atmosphere, the turnout and the purpose behind the match all elevate it beyond a typical exhibition.

John Aldridge has already explained how these games generate around £1 million for the LFC Foundation and Forever Reds, supporting both former players and community projects across the city.

With another full house expected and a strong squad assembled, this weekend is about far more than nostalgia.

It’s about continuing something that clearly means a great deal to everyone involved, both on the pitch and off it.