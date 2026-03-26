Shaqiri makes big Liverpool claim after Champions League heroics

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

An unforgettable night under the Anfield lights continues to define one of the most remarkable periods in our modern history, and now one of the players involved has reflected on exactly what it meant to be part of it.

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Former Red Xherdan Shaqiri has been speaking about his time at Liverpool, offering a reminder of just how important his role was during one of the greatest comebacks we’ve ever witnessed.

Shaqiri reflects on feeling at home at Liverpool

Speaking to The Athletic, the Swiss international explained how quickly he settled after arriving from Stoke City and why that connection with supporters mattered from the beginning.

“For me, to make the change to Liverpool and straight away in America, in my first game, to score this kind of goal… it was perfect.

“I think you know and you can see that in this moment that from the first day I was feeling at home, and that the fans liked me a lot.“

Although the winger was never a guaranteed starter during his time at Anfield, the 1991-born attacker made it clear he always backed his own ability to contribute when called upon.

“I know my quality and I knew that I can play also like them. I wanted to come in and to show myself and to show everybody I’m also here and to help the team.”

That confidence proved crucial when injuries opened the door on one of the biggest nights in the club’s history.

Barcelona comeback remains defining moment

Shaqiri played a decisive role in the 4-0 win over Barcelona in 2019, providing the assist for Gini Wijnaldum that levelled the tie before the famous Divock Origi winner completed the turnaround.

Reflecting on that night, the former Bayern Munich man didn’t hold back.

“I don’t know if there’s ever going to be a team like that in Liverpool. I’m also very proud to have been a part of this team.”

He then went even further when comparing that comeback to other famous moments in our history.

“It was probably the best comeback ever… this one was incredible, to play against Barcelona with Messi and Suarez. Everybody thought that we were going out.”

The attacker also highlighted the mentality that drove that performance, something that defined Jurgen Klopp’s side at their peak.

“If you never give up, nothing is impossible.”

Moments like that are exactly why Shaqiri’s Liverpool career is remembered so fondly, because even if he wasn’t always in the starting XI, he delivered when it mattered most and played his part in one of the greatest teams we’ve ever seen.

Shaqiri has spoken before about his pride in that Liverpool side and the belief instilled by Jurgen Klopp, while his quality has also been recognised by other players, with Luis Diaz even naming him in his all-time five-a-side team.