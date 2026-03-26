Sky Sports reveal key detail behind Salah’s Liverpool departure

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

There’s been plenty of speculation around one of the biggest decisions in recent Liverpool history, but new clarity has emerged over exactly how that call was made.

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Mo Salah leaving wasn’t a sudden or one-sided move, instead it appears to have been something that developed over time with all parties aligned.

Salah exit was a joint decision between all parties

According to Sky Sports, the situation is far more balanced than many initially assumed.

“Who made the decision for Salah to leave? Sky Sports News understands it was very much a joint decision between Liverpool, Salah and the player’s representatives. This feels like a situation that suits everybody.”

That detail is important because it reframes the narrative, suggesting that neither the club nor the player forced the issue, but instead recognised the timing was right.

“What you’ve got now is both parties very clear on the summer ahead. Salah knows that he’s in the market for a new club. Liverpool know that they’re in the market to find a new attacking forward.”

From our perspective, that clarity could prove crucial, particularly given the challenges we’ve faced recently with injuries and inconsistency following the defeat to Brighton.

What this means for Liverpool moving forward

The financial aspect is another key part of the picture, with Liverpool now able to redirect resources that had been allocated to the 32-year-old forward.

“The money Liverpool had ringfenced for his wages for the forthcoming season will now be available for them to spend on a new player.”

Meanwhile, Salah himself benefits from the structure of the move, with greater control over his next step.

“Any potential transfer fee that Liverpool would have gained by selling Salah, the player now knows that that fee will come to him as part of his package.”

There’s also a more emotional angle to this, one that supporters will feel strongly about in the coming weeks.

“This being announced so soon gives Liverpool, the club and the fans the opportunity to show their appreciation between now and the end of the season – and give him the send off he deserves as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever.”

That ties into what Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher have both said recently, highlighting that replacing Salah isn’t just about numbers, it’s about trying to fill the void left by one of the greatest players we’ve ever seen in a red shirt.

For now, though, the focus is simple: “Everyone knows between now and the end of the season, it’s the Mo Salah farewell tour.”