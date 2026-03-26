‘wtf 😂’ – Ekitike sums up Mac Allister haircut reaction

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

It’s been a frustrating period on the pitch for us, but Alexis Mac Allister has given everyone something a little lighter to talk about with his latest Instagram post.

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The Argentine midfielder revealed a completely new shaved look, and the reaction from inside the Liverpool dressing room tells you everything about how he’s viewed within the squad.

Liverpool players react to Mac Allister’s new haircut

Posting via Instagram, the World Cup winner shared three images of his new look alongside the caption: “Like father like son @colomacallister.”

The reference to his dad, former Argentina international Carlos Mac Allister, didn’t go unnoticed either, especially given the family resemblance with the shaved head.

What followed in the comments was exactly what you’d expect from a tight-knit dressing room.

Ryan Gravenberch led the response with “😂😂😂😂😂”, while Hugo Ekitike was perhaps the most honest with “wtf 😂😂😂😂.”

Curtis Jones added “Nice lad😂”, Ibou Konate simply replied with “😍”, and Dominik Szoboszlai mixed humour with appreciation through “🤣🤣🤣😍😍😍.”

Cody Gakpo also joined in with “😂😍.”

It’s a mix of laughter and admiration, which probably sums up the moment perfectly.

Mac Allister’s personality shines through

What stands out here isn’t just the haircut, but the reaction it generated.

This is clearly a player who is comfortable enough in the group to post something like this and take the inevitable jokes that come with it.

That fits with what we’ve already seen from the 27-year-old during his time at Anfield, where he’s become a key figure both on and off the pitch.

His recent comments about the cancelled Finalissima showed a serious, competitive side, while his relaxed stance on contract talks highlights someone who is settled and not rushing decisions.

Moments like this Instagram post give a different glimpse into that personality.

There’s a balance between respect and humour in those replies, which says a lot about the environment within the squad despite a difficult run of results.

After a tough defeat at Brighton and a season that has lacked consistency, these small moments matter more than they might seem.

They show a group that is still connected, still together, and still able to enjoy each other’s company, even when results aren’t going our way.