Bayern send clear message to Liverpool over Michael Olise transfer – report

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for a potential successor to Mo Salah is already dominating the conversation, but one of the most exciting names linked with us appears increasingly difficult to prise away.

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Michael Olise has been heavily discussed as a possible option.

Bayern respond to Liverpool interest in Olise

Speaking via CF Bayern Insider, Christian Falk provided a significant update on the situation, and it does not make encouraging reading for us.

“Liverpool coming in hot for Michael Olise… I can tell you that I’ve talked with the bosses of Bayern Munich… and he said: ‘No chance! Michael Olise is not for sale. He’s the future of Bayern Munich.’”

That is as firm as it gets, with Bayern’s hierarchy making it clear they are not even willing to entertain offers.

The German journalist added that even a massive proposal would not change their stance.

“Even if there is an offer of €100m-200m… Bayern won’t even discuss it.”

There’s even talk of a new contract being signed by the former Crystal Palace man, making this all feel even more unlikely.

For us, that presents an obvious problem, because the Frenchman is exactly the type of elite, left-footed attacker who could naturally slot into the right-sided role Salah has dominated for so long.

Owen Hargreaves has already suggested Olise as a “box office” option, while Steven Gerrard made it clear that any replacement needs to be among the very best in the world.

Why Olise would fit but deal looks unlikely

From a purely football perspective, the 24-year-old looks like a perfect fit for Arne Slot’s system.

With 11 goals and 17 assists in the Bundesliga this season (Sofascore), the Bayern winger is already producing elite numbers, while his creativity and ability to operate in tight spaces mirror many of the qualities that have made our No.11 so effective.

But Falk’s update also included insight into the player’s mindset, which could be just as important as Bayern’s stance.

“The players don’t seem to think he’ll leave… Olise is very happy in Munich. He wants to do something big with this team and win titles.”

That aligns with comments from Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, who suggested that competing for trophies is a major factor in the Frenchman’s thinking.

It means that even if we were able to test Bayern’s resolve financially, convincing the player himself may be just as difficult.

With Salah’s departure looming, the reality is becoming clearer, replacing him was never going to be straightforward, and Olise might already be out of reach.