Christian Falk reveals new twist in Alphonso Davies to Liverpool rumours

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer rebuild could extend beyond the forward line, and a fresh update has now opened the door to a surprising opportunity involving Alphonso Davies.

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It’s not a straightforward situation, but it is one worth watching.

Bayern stance on Davies begins to shift

Speaking via CF Bayern Insider, Christian Falk revealed that intermediaries have already explored the possibility of bringing the Canadian to Anfield.

“It’s a very interesting rumour suggesting Alphonso Davies was offered to Liverpool by intermediaries.”

That alone is notable, because it suggests this is not just external speculation, there has been some level of discussion behind the scenes.

More importantly, Bayern Munich’s internal thinking appears to be evolving.

“It’s true that there are thoughts within Bayern… that if a big offer is on the table, perhaps they would sell him.”

That represents a clear shift from previous windows, where the left-back was considered untouchable and one of the key pillars of their squad.

The change seems to be driven by a combination of factors, including his recent injury record and the financial implications of his contract.

What Davies would mean for Liverpool

From a Liverpool perspective, the 25-year-old would be a fascinating addition, even if it raises immediate questions about how he would fit into Arne Slot’s system.

The Canadian has already shown an understanding of Liverpool’s standards too, having previously urged the club to reward Mo Salah, telling owners to “give the guy his money” during contract talks.

Davies has primarily operated as a left-back, but his pace and attacking output mean he is capable of playing further forward, something that could become more relevant if we are reshaping the attack following Salah’s departure.

Andy Robertson has been linked with an exit, which could open up space on that side of the pitch, while Kostas Tsimikas’ future is also uncertain.

At the same time, there are clear risks attached.

Falk highlighted Bayern’s concerns around his fitness, which have already limited him to just eight Bundesliga appearances this season.

“Now, however, they’re thinking that they could perhaps replace him if there’s a lot of money on the table… his salary is pretty high.”

Liverpool have also been linked with Davies before, with reports in 2024 suggesting Anfield was viewed as his most plausible Premier League destination, even if a deal was considered unlikely at the time.

There is also a sense that the situation remains unresolved, particularly with the player himself keeping quiet.

“He hasn’t done anything to dispel these rumours… I have a growing suspicion with regard to this subject!”

For us, that creates a rare window of opportunity, but whether it is one Liverpool choose to act on will likely depend on how much risk they are willing to take.