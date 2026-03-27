Former Liverpool manager handed fresh job for final seven games

(Phil Noble/Pool via Getty Images)

It’s not often we see a former Liverpool manager head back into the dugout at 78, but that’s exactly what Roy Hodgson has now done after being confirmed in a new role by Bristol City.

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Our former boss has been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season, with the Championship side moving quickly after parting company with Gerhard Struber.

Roy Hodgson back in work with Bristol City

A message from Roy Hodgson. pic.twitter.com/rdMTKDTM7D — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) March 27, 2026

Announcing the decision on their official website, Bristol City confirmed: “Bristol City has appointed Roy Hodgson as Interim Head Coach after Gerhard Struber was relieved of his duties.”

The club also made it clear that this is a short-term appointment, with the ex-England manager set to take charge for the final seven matches before a permanent head coach is chosen for 2026/27.

That makes this a notable comeback for the 78-year-old, whose last role came at Crystal Palace, and it underlines just how highly he is still regarded within the game despite his difficult spell at Anfield more than a decade ago.

Hodgson himself said: “I have had great conversations with the Board and I am really excited by the opportunity to help until the end of the season.”

Hodgson’s Liverpool spell remains difficult to forget

From our perspective, of course, Roy Hodgson will always be remembered first for a hugely disappointing period on Merseyside rather than the wider success he’s enjoyed elsewhere.

Brad Jones previously explained why things never clicked at Liverpool, saying the manager’s style was “very defensive, very structured”, and that the players felt it was “too much structure, let us play and we’ll figure it out.”

That said, Jurgen Klopp has also spoken warmly about the veteran coach in the past, describing him as “one of the greatest I ever met” and praising both his experience and longevity in the game.

So while Hodgson’s Liverpool tenure remains one we’d all rather forget, there’s still something remarkable about seeing him return to management at his age.

Whether Bristol City supporters take to him better than we did remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the former Liverpool manager is back in work.