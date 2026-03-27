FSG sent big message with Mo Salah’s Liverpool exit that will have gone completely under the radar

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

FSG wished to demonstrate some goodwill toward Mo Salah in agreeing to cut short his Liverpool stay.

The Egyptian international had been originally due to call time on his Anfield spell in the summer of 2027.

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However, talks between club and player saw fit to bring his exit forward a year, before the No.11 could be relegated in status to a squad player.

What FSG did with Mo Salah sends a message

John W. Henry and Co. have to be given credit for their part in enabling Salah to cut his time short at L4.

“The decision to grant him a free transfer rather than hold out for a fee this summer has been the subject of debate among supporters, but given Salah’s salary demands, it was deemed unlikely that a suitor would also be willing to pay a fee for a player who turns 34 in June,” James Pearce wrote for The Athletic.

“Since rejecting a £150m bid from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad in September 2023, Liverpool have long expected that whenever Salah left, it would be for nothing.

“There was also an element of goodwill from FSG in agreeing to waive the final year of his contract, given what Salah has contributed over the past nine years.”

As much as it’s positive to see the club present itself as a place where young talent can develop and thrive, it’s equally important to present the picture of a side willing to let its elite, experienced players leave with dignity.

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That won’t be possible every time, of course, but how Liverpool handled the Egyptian’s situation does send a positive message to future talents.

Come here, be adored, help deliver trophies in abundance, build an incredible international profile, be richly rewarded, and, hopefully, leave with a bang.

Liverpool must give Salah an exit to remember

It seems inconceivable at this point in time that Liverpool Football Club can give Mo Salah the ending his incredible years of service deserve.

The Premier League title is well and truly out of sight, with one of Arsenal or Manchester City set to lift the trophy come the end of May.

The Champions League and FA Cup, however, remain potentially viable options for the Merseysiders. Albeit they’re coming up against significant obstacles on both fronts (in PSG and Man City, respectively), just to progress to the next round.

Winning a domestic trophy and securing Champions League football next term would be considered perhaps a small achievement in light of the litany of mitigating circumstances Liverpool have contended with this term.

But there’s no question in our minds that only winning Europe’s premier competition will provide a send-off worthy of the modern Liverpool great.

Salah deserves nothing less.