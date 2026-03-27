James Milner shares emotional tribute to Diogo Jota after Liverpool loss

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

It’s easy to focus purely on results when analysing Liverpool’s recent struggles, but moments like this remind us that football is often about far more than what happens on the pitch.

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Former vice-captain James Milner has now spoken openly about the emotional impact of losing Diogo Jota, offering a rare insight into what the squad may have been going through behind the scenes.

Milner opens up on Diogo Jota admiration

Speaking on The Rest is Football Podcast, the veteran midfielder didn’t hide just how much he admired the Portuguese forward during their time together at Anfield.

“He was literally my favourite player to watch as a fan watching football, so clever… body position, rolls, touches, finishes.”

That alone tells you everything about how highly the former midfielder rated our eternal No.20, not just as a teammate but as a pure footballer.

Milner even admitted that appreciation was something he spoke about regularly within the squad, highlighting how Jota’s intelligence and movement stood out even among elite-level players.

Liverpool grief went beyond the pitch

More importantly, the 39-year-old touched on something we rarely see discussed publicly, the collective grief within a football club.

“I think when you go through grief as an individual, you never know when it’s going to hit you… you’ve got a full football team and football club going through that.”

That line in particular explains a lot when you consider some of our inconsistent performances this season, including the recent defeat to Brighton.

It also links back to how much respect existed between the two players, with Jota once saying: “For me, since the beginning I always looked up at James Milner… his professionalism… was outstanding.”

We’ve already seen tributes from the Englishman, including his goal celebration earlier this season, but hearing him speak like this adds another layer to what the squad has had to process.

Ultimately, while results matter and the push for Champions League football continues, moments like this are a reminder that the human side of the game can’t be ignored.