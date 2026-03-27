James Pearce drops bombshell double update on Liverpool targets Yan Diomande & Michael Olise

(Photos by Dean Mouhtaropoulos & Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

Liverpool may be put off from signing both Michael Olise and Yan Diomande this summer.

The Merseysiders don’t have high hopes of Bayern allowing the departure of the former.

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Meanwhile, the reported €100m [£86.4m] price tag associated with the latter winger, of RB Leipzig, is deemed ‘excessive’.

Liverpool may look beyond Yan Diomande and Michael Olise

Michael Olise is an admired quantity in the halls of power at the AXA training centre, however, Bayern are unlikely to allow the Frenchman to depart this summer.

“Liverpool have been linked with Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise and RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande,” James Pearce reported in an Athletic piece co-written with Simon Hughes and Gregg Evans.

“Both players are admired by recruitment staff, but it’s highly unlikely that Bayern would sanction the sale of Olise. Diomande fits the club’s profile to a greater extent, but a rumoured price tag of around €100m is viewed as excessive for the teenage Ivory Coast international.

“Last summer’s record-breaking £450m spending spree, which was partly finances by around £220m in sales, won’t be repeated. That was described by senior Anfield figures as “doing three windows in one”, such was the turnover in personnel.

“The money available this summer will be influenced by whether Liverpool secure Champions League qualification.”

According to local sources in Munich, the former Crystal Palace star’s reported lack of a release clause puts FC Bayern firmly in the driver’s seat when it comes to deciding the right winger’s future.

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Diomande is considered more attainable by comparison and has admitted his willingness to move to Anfield in the future, but a mammoth price tag may be met with grimaces by key figures at Liverpool.

Liverpool have to commit to Yan Diomande as a minimum

We’re quite firm on the view that Liverpool will be forced to spend a significant sum for at least one of their new winger recruits this summer.

If Bayern aren’t even prepared to baulk at a figure well in excess of £150m for Michael Olise, perhaps we can rule the Frenchman out at this stage.

However, Diomande’s excellent statistical profile should earmark him as a “non-negotiable” transfer.

Yan Diomande stats 0.26 non-penalty xG 0.35 xA 2.07 chances created 0.53 big chances created 6.88 touches in opposition box

* Yan Diomande’s statistics (per 90) from the 2025/26 Bundesliga season (Fotmob)

The Ivorian’s penalty-box numbers (in particular, touches inside the opposition box) are particularly impressive. Not to mention the fact that the 19-year-old is gifted with phenomenal pace and a natural aggression that have both been missing from the left flank since Luis Diaz’s departure last year.

Liverpool can go cheaper on the second winger, if they wish.

But it would be suicidal to miss out on one of Yan Diomande or Michael Olise if either are available on the market this summer.