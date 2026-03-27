Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on Mo Salah exit with telling seven-word claim

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Mo Salah’s exit has already sparked emotional tributes from across football, but hearing from Jurgen Klopp always felt like it would carry extra weight given everything the pair achieved together at Liverpool.

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The German didn’t disappoint.

Klopp makes his feelings on Salah crystal clear

Speaking to The Anfield Wrap, Klopp offered a brilliant insight into what it was actually like to manage our No.11, balancing the everyday demands of coaching with the bigger picture of just how special the Egyptian has been.

“In the moment when you work with him, it is the same as every other player: ‘You can’t lose the ball here, you have to defend here’, all these kind of things.”

That alone sums Klopp up, but his wider reflection is what really stands out for us now Salah’s departure has been confirmed.

“But with the bigger view, it is just ridiculous. Unmatched numbers… I think he is one of the all-time greats.”

That is hard to argue with.

Jamie Carragher recently wrote that only Thierry Henry eclipses Salah among overseas attacking players in Premier League history, while Steven Gerrard has already made the point that we would need someone “box office” and among the top three or four wingers in the world to even begin replacing him.

Klopp knew Salah had something nobody else could learn

What Klopp said next perhaps captures Salah better than any numbers ever could, because it was not just about goals but the mentality behind them.

“Mo was the one with a goal always in his mind. You cannot train that or learn it. It is inside him, and he has that. He will have it until the last day of his life.”

That is the highest praise from the manager who built one of the greatest Liverpool sides many of us have ever seen, and Klopp also reminded us just how devastating that front three was.

“He [Salah] was part of the best front three in world football for a long time.”

Perhaps the most touching detail of all was that the two men were still in contact, with Klopp revealing: “We [Salah and I] texted last night.”

Like all of us, Klopp now just wants the farewell to end the right way.

“I hope on this last matchday you all will have a smile on your face and just be happy and thankful that you were part of one of the most incredible careers we will ever be part of.”