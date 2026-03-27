Liverpool handed clear answer on Gakpo swap for Leipzig talent – report

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s need to reshape the attack this summer is becoming more obvious with every passing week, but one rumoured deal involving Cody Gakpo can now be firmly dismissed.

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The focus instead shifts to what we actually need.

Liverpool interest in Diomande confirmed but no Gakpo swap

Speaking via CF Bayern Insider, Christian Falk addressed the growing speculation around RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande and a possible swap involving our No.18.

“It is TRUE: Liverpool are looking closely at Yan Diomande… I heard there’s always been Liverpool scouts in attendance at RB Leipzig’s recent matches.”

That alone tells us plenty, because it confirms the club are actively searching for attacking reinforcements, especially with Mo Salah set to leave this summer.

However, the more eye-catching part of the rumour has been completely shut down.

“The rumours of a swap deal hold no truth… there was no offer from Liverpool, and also, Leipzig wouldn’t make this swap deal because Gakpo is too expensive.”

That last point is important, because it underlines that this is not just about our decision-making, Leipzig themselves have no interest in taking the Dutch forward as part of any deal.

What this means for Gakpo and Liverpool’s attack

The Netherlands international’s season has not gone to plan, with just six Premier League goals and questions being raised about his confidence and consistency.

Paul Gorst has already suggested the 26-year-old has looked short of belief at times, while the emergence of younger options has only increased the pressure on him to deliver.

At the same time, Diomande represents a very different profile, a 19-year-old, dynamic, one-v-one winger who fits the mould of what we’ve lacked since the departure of Luis Diaz.

His return of 10 goals and six assists in the Bundesliga highlights that potential, but Falk’s report also makes it clear this would not be a straightforward deal.

Leipzig are believed to want over €100m, while interest from PSG adds another layer of competition that we would need to overcome.

What becomes clear is that Liverpool are planning for an attacking rebuild, but it is not going to involve sacrificing Gakpo in a direct swap.

Instead, the club appear to be exploring multiple options, with Diomande just one name on a growing shortlist as we prepare for life after Salah.