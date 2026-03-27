Mo Salah’s Departure and Its Impact on Liverpool

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

There is no arguing that Mo Salah will go down as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players. The Egyptian has played in 435 matches for the Reds across competitions, but sadly his time with LFC will soon come to an end.

Mo Salah & His Future in Liverpool

Depending on how far Liverpool progress in the FA Cup and Champions League, he could play 15 more matches for the Reds. The announcement of his exit from Anfield at the end of this season shocked the world, including some of the biggest online bookmakers in the UK, who were quick to react with their odds and markets. Some of the top-tier sites found on Nostrabet UK have even added special markets and short-term promos because of the Egyptian King’s decision.

The 33-year-old will leave Liverpool after spending nine years with the club. Since joining from AS Roma in 2017, he has achieved quite a lot, to put mildly. He was a key player behind the Reds’ success in the Champions League in 2019 and their two subsequent Premier League titles. In total, he has won 10 trophies throughout his time at the club.

On an individual level, Salah has become one of the most recognisable names in football. He is still the only player to win the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award a total of three times. He is also among the top-tier goal-scoring machines, with 191 goals and 94 assists in the Premier League.

He has scored a total of 255 goals and counting for Liverpool and is behind only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt in the club’s all-time scoring charts.

Why did Mo Salah have to leave like that?

It would appear that Liverpool are entering a transitional phase and may be looking to refresh the squad with younger players, a process which took flight last summer with signings such as Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez (all 23 or younger).

Another big reason for Salah’s decision to leave may be the pull of a new opportunity. Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo made the move to Saudi Arabia, many players have followed suit and have duly been rewarded. The top-tier clubs in the Middle East have shown strong interest in signing world-class players, and the Egyptian could be one of them.

Lastly, the winger may have decided to cut his contract short at Liverpool because of his legacy. He has already cemented his place as one of the club’s greatest players and if he leaves now, he ensures that fans will remember him at his best. It’s definitely not an easy choice, but it does make sense.

How will Liverpool replace Salah?

Replacing someone like Salah is extremely difficult, and many would say it is impossible. He is among the most consistent players in world football and has had a huge influence both on and off the pitch, but Liverpool must nonetheless seek to find a replacement.

The summer transfer window is approaching and Liverpool could be looking at making a big move after the World Cup. Finding someone who can deliver similar numbers to the Egyptian will be a mighty challenge, but it doesn’t have to be impossible.

The club might also seek solutions from within in the form of players from the academy. LFC has a long history of developing talent, and Salah’s exit could create a huge opportunity for someone who’s already on the Reds’ books.

Liverpool will also evolve tactically because the team will have to carry on without Salah. We wouldn’t be surprised to see a more balanced attacking system where goals are distributed across multiple players.

Considering the stats we mentioned earlier, it’s fair to say that Salah had a huge impact on the club. He has been the focal point of Liverpool’s attack, and his exit will leave an extremely large void. LFC will have to rethink their attacking structure and show that they can succeed without the Egyptian King on the pitch.

Fans’ Reactions

Liverpool fans will certainly be sad that one of their favourite players is leaving the club. He had a crucial role in one of the Reds most successful eras and has always had a strong connection with his fan base.

People will understand the reasons behind his decision to leave, whilst still being disappointed in seeing him leave. It’s no surprise that social media is already full of tributes and highlights, and we expect to see more of that in the next couple of months.

Keep in mind that we don’t know what will happen with Salah in the future just yet. As mentioned, there is a plausible chance that he’ll join a club in Saudi Arabia, but he may decide to remain in a more competitive environment and move to a different European league.