Robertson delivers emotional Salah verdict ahead of Liverpool exit

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It’s becoming increasingly clear just how much Mo Salah means to us, and now Andy Robertson has delivered one of the most heartfelt tributes yet as the forward’s Liverpool exit edges closer.

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Speaking in a Scotland press conference via Sky Sports on X, the left-back didn’t hold back when reflecting on nearly a decade alongside the Egyptian King.

He said: “I’ve probably run out of words of what to say about Mo… fantastic player, unbelievable what he’s done at our football club.”

Robertson reflects on Salah’s Liverpool legacy

🗣️ "He's in the conversation of best players ever to play for [Liverpool]" Andy Robertson pays tribute to Liverpool teammate Mo Salah after the Egyptian announced he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/U2mN9rFndZ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 27, 2026

The Scotland captain went deeper than just numbers, highlighting the consistency and mentality that have defined the No.11’s time at Anfield.

Robertson added: “Just being able to see him grow as a player… into one of the best in the world… seeing how professional he is, how much work he puts in… it’s been a joy to watch.”

That perspective matters, because the defender has been alongside Salah since 2017, witnessing first-hand the standards that have driven Liverpool’s success in recent years.

The 30-year-old also pointed to how crucial the forward has been in difficult periods, saying: “If you look back at last season he pretty much carried us on his back at times… the numbers he produced were just ridiculous.”

Where Salah ranks among Liverpool’s greatest

What stands out most from Robertson’s comments is just how firmly he places his teammate among the club’s all-time greats, even if he stops short of calling him the outright best.

He explained: “I don’t think there’s any doubt of how much of a legend he’s at the football club… he’s in the conversation of best players ever to play for the football club.”

When pushed further, the Scotland international made his stance clear, adding: “Kenny probably pips him… but then behind that you have three or four players… and Mo Salah definitely comes into that conversation.”

That aligns with what we’ve already seen from figures like Jamie Carragher, who has also placed the Egyptian among the elite, and Steven Gerrard, who believes replacing him will require one of the very best players in world football.

For us, though, Robertson’s final point probably says it best.

He concluded: “To be able to call him a teammate but also call him a friend… it’s an absolute privilege… he’ll get the send-off he deserves because he’s a Premier League legend, but he’s definitely a Liverpool legend.”