Senior Liverpool figures have made 5-word transfer claim which could worry Reds supporters

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Senior figures at Liverpool have appeared to drop a hint that the upcoming transfer window will be significantly less spendthrift than the summer of 2025.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Reds sought to build upon last year’s Premier League title triumph by splashing out almost £450m on new signings, twice breaking their all-time transfer record with £100m+ deals for Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

However, the trolley dash hasn’t had the desired effect on the pitch, with Arne Slot’s side languishing in fifth place and struggling to qualify for the Champions League, and there’ll also be a major void to fill in the team once Mo Salah departs at the end of this campaign.

What’s been said from inside Liverpool about their transfer business?

Liverpool fans hoping for another eventful summer transfer window might have to adjust their expectations, based on a five-word claim which has reportedly been made behind the scenes at Anfield.

A report for The Athletic on Friday outlined: ‘Last summer’s record-breaking £450m spending spree, which was partly financed by around £220m in sales, won’t be repeated. That was described by senior Anfield figures as “doing three windows in one”, such was the turnover in personnel.

‘The money available this summer will be influenced by whether Liverpool secure Champions League qualification. Either way, there is an expectation that Liverpool will sign a winger, as the squad is in urgent need of an injection of pace, but there are no guarantees that it will be a marquee name.’

Liverpool have major issues to address this summer, too

It always seemed unlikely that LFC would replicate the extent of last summer’s spending, but many fans would argue that multiple new additions will be needed in the upcoming transfer window, regardless of whether or not the Reds qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Their fate in that regard will obviously have a major bearing on how much money Liverpool will have at their disposal for new signings, but either way, there are several parts of the squad which could do with addressing in the market.

The addition of a right-sided winger has become a priority following the news of Salah’s impending exit, and while Michael Olise and Yan Diomande remain coveted targets to fill that void, the reality of stumping up the cash for either will be challenging, to say the least.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Signing a versatile defender would also be most welcome, with the Reds having to get by with just three senior centre-backs this season and seeing right-back duo Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley missing large chunks of action due to injury.

The business that Liverpool complete in the summer might be contingent on who’s calling the shots from the dugout – will Slot survive to next August if the Reds aren’t in the Champions League, or will there be a new face in charge with his own preferences on tactics and personnel?

Whatever might happen over the next couple of months, we shouldn’t expect to see a repeat of last year’s bonanza spending, but LFC have some major issues to address in the market regardless of how far their budget may stretch.