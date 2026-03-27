Shay Given makes worrying Liverpool claim after latest Premier League loss

Image via @LFC on X

Liverpool’s recent drop-off has been clear for all of us to see, but hearing it put so bluntly by a former Premier League player only underlines just how concerning things have become.

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Shay Given didn’t hold back.

Given questions Liverpool intensity after Brighton defeat

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, via BBC Sport, the former Newcastle and Manchester City goalkeeper delivered a damning assessment of how we’ve been performing in recent weeks.

“Everything they do looks a bit lacklustre, from an attacking point of view to the defensive side,” the Irishman said.

That criticism lines up closely with what we witnessed at the Amex, where Danny Welbeck’s double condemned Arne Slot’s side to a 2-1 defeat, leaving us with just one point from our last three league games.

Given went even further when describing what he sees as a worrying mentality issue within the team.

“It’s kind of ‘we’ll half-heartedly try to block this cross’ and ‘we’ll half-heartedly try to block the striker trying to get in front of us’ and ‘someone else will do my job’.”

That will sting, but it is difficult to argue with when you consider how easily Brighton created chances throughout the match.

Milos Kerkez admitted after the game that we didn’t create enough and looked second best, while Virgil van Dijk pointed to injuries and a lack of consistency as key problems holding us back.

Liverpool facing big questions despite Slot success

The 49-year-old also highlighted the bigger picture, especially given what Arne Slot achieved just last season with the Premier League title win.

“There doesn’t seem any urgency at all and I don’t know what the answer is.”

That uncertainty is perhaps the biggest concern of all, because it suggests the issues go beyond just tired legs or a difficult run of fixtures.

Given did acknowledge that we are not a club that reacts quickly when it comes to managers, which is an important point in this situation.

“Liverpool are renowned for not sacking managers… a few months back, he was a hero.”

But there was also a clear warning attached.

“If they miss out on Champions League qualification, there will be serious question marks at the end of the season.”

With us currently sitting fifth and struggling for consistency, those question marks are starting to feel very real.