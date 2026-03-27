Liverpool’s April fixture schedule has become a bit clearer after UEFA announcement

(Photo by Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s fixture schedule for April has become a little clearer following official correspondence from UEFA in relation to the Champions League.

The Reds’ quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain will take place on the 8th and 14th of next month, with PSG controversially lobbying to have their Ligue 1 match against Lens postponed, thus leaving them with a free weekend prior to the second leg at Anfield.

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UEFA has now confirmed the dates and times for the remaining rounds of the competition, and if Arne Slot’s side eliminate the reigning champions, their semi-final matches against either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich would take place on Tuesday 28 April and Wednesday 6 May, both with 8pm kick-offs.

The final will once again be staged on a Saturday (30 May in Budapest), but from this year the kick-off time has been brought forward to 5pm GMT.

How does Liverpool’s April fixture schedule currently look?

As it stands, Liverpool will have six matches across three different competitions in the month of April, beginning with the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City next Saturday lunchtime.

Date Opponent Competition Kick-off time (GMT) Sat 4 April Manchester City (A) FA Cup 12:45pm Wed 8 April PSG (A) Champions League 8pm Sat 11 April Fulham (H) Premier League 5:30pm Tue 14 April PSG (H) Champions League 8pm Sun 19 April Everton (A) Premier League 2pm Sat 25 April Crystal Palace (H) Premier League 3pm

However, if the Reds were to defeat Pep Guardiola’s side and also knock PSG out of the Champions League, they’d have a further two matches in their diary for next month, with their Premier League home game against Crystal Palace having to be moved (most likely being brought forward by a few days).

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Liverpool’s fixtures in April if they reach FA Cup and Champions League semi-finals

Date Opponent Competition Kick-off time (GMT) Sat 4 April Manchester City (A) FA Cup 12:45pm Wed 8 April PSG (A) Champions League 8pm Sat 11 April Fulham (H) Premier League 5:30pm Tue 14 April PSG (H) Champions League 8pm Sun 19 April Everton (A) Premier League 2pm *Wed 22 April? Crystal Palace (H) Premier League TBC **Sat 25 April TBC FA Cup TBC **Tue 28 April Real Madrid/Bayern (H) Champions League 8pm

*Possible refixture date if fixture needs to be moved, should Liverpool reach FA Cup semi-finals

**Potential fixtures for Liverpool if they reach the semi-finals of both competitions. If LFC lose in the FA Cup quarter-finals, their Premier League game at home to Crystal Palace will remain a 3pm kick-off on 25 April.

A sequence of eight games in 25 days would test the physical and psychological limits of Slot’s squad to their extremities, but that’d still be much preferable to the alternative of being dumped out of both competitions we still have a chance of winning this season.

Irrespective of what happens in the FA Cup and Champions League quarter-finals, Liverpool will have a taxing schedule in April against a Man City side buoyed by Carabao Cup success, two meetings against a prolific PSG outfit and a first Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium against an in-form Everton.

By this time next month, we could either be revelling in a late-season revival from the Reds, or wallowing in self-pity as this hitherto nightmarish campaign sinks even lower.