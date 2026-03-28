‘Definitely…’ – Andy Robertson drops big clue as to when he’ll confirm decision on his future

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has dropped a significant clue as to when he’ll confirm a decision on his future at club level, with the defender now having just three months remaining on his contract at Liverpool.

The 32-year-old has hinted that he’d like to extend his time at Anfield into a 10th season and beyond, although some reliable reporters have claimed that an extension to his current deal is quite unlikely.

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Whereas fellow long-serving stalwart Mo Salah confirmed this week that he’ll leave the Reds at the end of this season, the left-back has continued to keep us guessing as to where he’ll be playing his football from August onwards.

Robertson to confirm decision on his future before the World Cup

Robertson was asked about his club future whilst on international duty this week, and he stated that a decision is set to be announced in the next couple of months.

He told reporters (via Glasgow World): “Will I make a decision before the World Cup? Yeah, that will definitely happen. For me, I will make up my mind before the summer. It’s always been in my head that I don’t want it hanging over me.

“I think that’s important. I don’t think anyone wants that [uncertainty]. Everyone would be in the same boat. If you’re out of contract and sign a new contract, or whatever you’re doing, you always want that sorted before you go into a big tournament.

“I have always worked towards that and have been consistent with that. It’s only eight or nine weeks, so from now until the end of the season. I’ll sit down with my family and see what we want. After that we’ll deal with whatever comes and take it from there.”

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Will Robertson stay or go this summer?

Having lost his regular starting berth to Milos Kerkez this season after being Liverpool’s first-choice left-back for nearly a decade, it’d be quite understandable if Robertson felt a desire to seek a new challenge elsewhere and improve his chances of frequent game-time.

Even though the 32-year-old has had far fewer minutes on the pitch this term than in previous years, he’s still proven that he can be a vital presence in Arne Slot’s squad, scoring and excelling in the FA Cup win over Wolves earlier this month.

Off the back of Salah confirming his exit at the end of this campaign, it’d be another huge loss to the Reds if the Scotland captain were to follow him out the door, with the club potentially losing two inspirational leaders in one go.

One thing we can say for certain about Robertson is that, whatever his eventual decision might be, it’ll be made and communicated in the classiest manner. The Liverpool left-back is a man of the utmost integrity.

He’s earned the right to end his time with LFC on his own terms, and nobody would begrudge him a fresh start elsewhere if that is his preference, but we remain hopeful that our number 26 isn’t ready to move on from Merseyside just yet.