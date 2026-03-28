Report: Liverpool have ‘discussed’ potential summer swoop for ‘mega talent’ valued at £52m

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly ‘discussed’ a potential summer swoop for a teenage defender who’s coveted by several leading Premier League clubs.

With Virgil van Dijk turning 35 in July and uncertainty abounding over the futures of Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, the Reds’ centre-back ranks seem destined to undergo a major changing of the guard over the next couple of years.

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The future-proofing has already begun with the deals for Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet as first-team additions, while January also saw the Merseyside giants snap up other young talents such as Mor Talla Ndiaye, Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Noah Adekoya.

According to reports from Germany, Liverpool have their sights set on another teenage centre-back as part of their long-term defensive overhaul.

Liverpool have ‘discussed’ potential Luka Vuskovic swoop

Bild have claimed that Luka Vuskovic has been ‘discussed’ at Anfield as a potential recruit, with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona also eyeing the 19-year-old, who’s on loan at Hamburg from Tottenham Hotspur for this season.

The Croatian defender – who’s considered to be a ‘mega talent’ – has a market value of €60m (£52.3m) and is contracted to Spurs until 2030, but the ever-intensifying risk of relegation for the north London club could make it harder for them to hold onto the prodigious starlet, who’s keen to play European football next term.

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Vuskovic appears to be a tremendous young talent

The towering centre-back (1.93m tall) has prospered during his loan spell away from the mire in which his parent club now find themselves, enjoying regular game-time in northern Germany (26 appearances) and chipping in with five goals.

As seen in the table below (citing data from Fotmob), Vuskovic is among the standout players in his position in the Bundesliga this term for his attributes on the ball, along with making some important defensive contributions.

2025/26 Bundesliga Per 90 minutes Percentile among positonal peers Goals 0.21 94th (top 6%) xG 0.17 94th Shots 1.17 91st Dribble competion 100% 99th Duels won 7.58 94th % of duels won 69.2% 94th Aerial duels won 5.46 96th % of aerial duels won 75.3% 96th Defensive contributions 12.08 90th

A scouting report from Total Football Analysis details his proficiency in regaining possession high up the pitch and then carrying the ball into dangerous positions, whilst also outlining how he’s used his height to good effect by posing a threat from set pieces.

That latter point has become increasingly pertinent in the Premier League over the past few months, with many teams placing a massive emphasis on exploiting dead-ball situations to their advantage.

Will Liverpool’s reported in-house discussions lead to a concrete approach for Vuskovic in the coming months? We’ll have to wait and see, but he certainly stands out as a hugely exciting young talent.