(Video) Liverpool Legends match stops in 20th minute as Anfield pays tribute to Diogo Jota

Images via LFCTV and Michael Steele/Getty Images

There was a poignant moment during the Liverpool Legends match at Anfield on Saturday afternoon as everyone in the stadium paid tribute to Diogo Jota.

Almost months on from the tragic death of the Reds’ forever number 20 in a car crash in northern Spain which also claimed the life of his brother Andre Silva, the sense of loss on Merseyside remains as acute as ever.

The siblings were remembered in a minute’s applause just before kick-off against Borussia Dortmund, and there was an expecially emotional tribute in the 20th minute of the match.

Play stops in tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

When the clock hit 20, the play stopped as those on the pitch joined the supporters in the stands in breaking into applause in memory of Jota.

The chant in honour of the ex-Portugal forward has been aired 20 minutes into every Liverpool match this season, but the stoppage in play this afternoon felt particularly poignant.

Diogo Jota’s memory will live on forever

This is the first Liverpool Legends game in aid of the LFC Foundation since the tragic loss of Diogo and his brother last July, and the occasion has been marked by a fitting tribute to them both.

James Milner gave us yet another reminder this week of how much Jota continues to be missed, with the ex-Reds midfielder describing his former teammate as ‘literally my favourite player to watch as a fan’.

On the night that Scotland qualified for this year’s World Cup last November, Andy Robertson said that he was ‘in bits‘ prior to their momentous win over Denmark, with the left-back overcome by memories of his close friend.

The 2025/26 campaign has been a very difficult one for Liverpool on the pitch, and it’s impossible to disassociate the tragedy last summer from how tough the season has been for everyone at Anfield.

Today the people of Merseyside offered yet anothe reminder to the world at large that Diogo Jota will never, ever be forgotten in this city.

You can view the footage of the minute’s applause in memory of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva below, via @CBSSportsGolazo on X: