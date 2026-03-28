RB Leipzig have already accepted Yan Diomande reality amid Liverpool transfer interest

(Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig accept it’s going to be ‘extremely difficult’ to keep Yan Diomande, reports Philipp Hinze.

The Bundesliga outfit feels they still stand a chance of convincing the left-sided winger to stay put in Germany beyond the summer window.

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A price tag in excess of €100m [£87.1m] has reportedly been slapped onto the attacker’s shoulders.

RB Leipzig braced for big Yan Diomande offers

It seems improbable that all of Diomande’s suitors will be scared away – even by such a significant asking price.

However, Hinze reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Leipzig are determined to try and keep the Ivorian but are braced for big offers.

🔴🇨🇮 RB Leipzig want to convince Yan Diomande to stay for another season, but the Bundesliga club is still preparing for big offers. Leipzig remain firm: the price tag stays at €100m or more. Contract until 2030. They want to keep Diomande, but know it will be extremely… pic.twitter.com/KD7nMSZnNF — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) March 28, 2026

From a Liverpool perspective, it seems unthinkable that the Merseysiders won’t pump serious funds into updating both flanks this coming summer.

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The extent to which they’re able to do so, of course, will be dependent in large part on whether or not they secure Champions League football for the next campaign.

Liverpool have to spend the money on at least one top winger

It seems increasingly unlikely that Michael Olise will be plying his trade at L4 after the summer. One can always dream, of course, but Diomande does seem the distinctly more likely option to make the switch to Merseyside.

Although there have been some subtle warnings that Liverpool could miss out on both options due to difficulties with price and feasibility.

With Mo Salah leaving a year early and Cody Gakpo failing to impress on the left flank, however, it would be simply inexcusable to see the club fail to show intention in the market.

Liverpool need quality. They need someone to hit the ground running. There aren’t many beyond Olise and Yan Diomande who would be able to provide that level of certainty from the off.

Yan Diomande stats 29 appearances 11 goals 8 assists

* Yan Diomande’s stats in all competitions in the 2025/26 season

While we appreciate the club doesn’t necessarily want to spend in surplus of £80m on a teenager, we have to accept that Liverpool are severely lacking in pace, aggression and intensity on both flanks.

Invest now, or suffer in the next season.