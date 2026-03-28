Sky: “Agreed everything” – Seismic Liverpool transfer update this afternoon as Reds await “final approval”

Nico Schlotterbeck’s team have all but agreed a contract extension with Borussia Dortmund, according to Florian Plettenberg.

If all goes to plan, the Germany international will put pen to paper on fresh terms, keeping the centre-back at the club until 2031.

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The 26-year-old’s current deal is set to expire in 2027, amid prior reported interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Liverpool out of the running for Nico Schlotterbeck

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has now confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that all parties are switfly progressing in contract talks.

🚨⏳ Borussia Dortmund have agreed everything with Nico Schlotterbeck’s management: contract until 2031, top earner status, and a release clause from 2027. All that’s missing now is Schlotterbeck’s final approval. #BVB Liverpool and Real Madrid are not in the race. @SkySportDE… pic.twitter.com/CszrSswDqH — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 28, 2026

In fact, such is the scale of progress that now neither Liverpool nor Real Madrid are considered to be in the race for Schlotterbeck’s signature this summer.

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It’s interesting, however, that a release clause is set to kick in from 2027 (the original expiry date of the defender’s contract).

That would heavily suggest that Dortmund are resigned to losing their star centre-half in a year’s time, but they simply wish to ensure they’ll get a fee worthy of the player.

Dortmund could still lose Schlotterbeck in a summer window

It probably won’t be this summer (unless a suitor is prepared to fork out the big bucks), but we can’t imagine Nico Schlotterbeck spending the rest of his career at Signal Iduna Park.

Whether Liverpool will still be keen on the footballer, of course, remains to be seen.

Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet are both expected to have extremely bright futures.

However, there are questions over what the future holds for the remaining complement of centre-backs. Virgil van Dijk, for instance, could very well call time on his Anfield career when his contract runs out in 2027. Plus, there are still question marks over Ibrahima Konate’s contract (expiring this summer) and Joe Gomez’s future.

Liverpool may have little choice but to invest now for an additional centre-back, which could mean Schlotterbeck falls off the shortlist by the time the 2027 summer window rolls around.

We’ll just have to wait and see on that front.