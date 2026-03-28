(Video) Jay Spearing embraces his inner Gerrard with thunderbolt goal for Liverpool Legends

Image via CBS Sports

Jay Spearing never scored an official first-team goal for Liverpool, but you wouldn’t have known it from the sweet strike that he produced in the Legends match at Anfield on Saturday afternoon!

The home side took an early lead through Thiago Alcanata, who was the star of the show in the first half against Borussia Dortmund, and there was a poignant moment in the 20th minute as the game stopped for a minute’s applause in memory of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva.

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The Reds doubled their lead shortly before half-time through the Wallasey native, who of course is working at the club as an academy coach and sporadically playing for the under-21s as an overage player, and it was quite the finish from the 37-year-old.

Spearing scores Gerrard-esque screamer

A cross from Fabio Aurelio was only partially cleared and the loose ball broke to a midfielder on the edge of the penalty area…but on this occasion it wasn’t Steven Gerrard, as we’ve seen so many times before.

Rather, it was Spearing who met it with a thunderbolt of a shot into the top corner of the Dortmund net, the kind of finish which was often associated with his fellow Scouser, who had a close-up view of the show-stopping goal.

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A moment to cherish for Spearing

Although today’s match isn’t a competitive fixture, it’ll still mean the world to the 37-year-old to score at Anfield, something he never managed in 55 appearances for the first team at his boyhood club.

Spearing’s facial expression upon seeing the ball hitting the back of the net suggested that even he couldn’t believe how exquisite a strike he produced, the short of goal which’d go viral if it were scored in a Premier League or Champions League game.

Gerrard himself came over to his former teammate to offer him a congratulatory embrace, no doubt appreciating the magnificence from the Liverpool academy coach.

Everyone who’s partaking in the Legends match today will take warm memories from togging out at Anfield and doing their bit for the LFC Foundation, but surely nobody will rememeber this day with greater fondness than Spearing.

You can view Spearing’s goal at Anfield below, via @CBSSportsGolazo on X: