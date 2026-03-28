‘No other club in the world…’ – Steven Gerrard was awestruck by what he saw at Anfield today

Image via LFCTV

Steven Gerrard was proud to see a full house at Anfield this afternoon for the Liverpool Legends match, with proceeds going towards the LFC Foundation.

The latest instalment of the annual charity fixture ended in a 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund, with Thiago Alcantara the star of the show and Jay Spearing netting a stupendous goal in the first half.

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While there was plenty to enjoy on the pitch, the occasion is first and foremost about raising vital funds for the commendable work carried out by the LFC Foundation, who reported the official attendance at today’s fixture at 60,582 – effectively a capacity crowd at Anfield.

Gerrard beams with pride at full house for Legends match

Speaking to LFCTV shortly after the final whistle, Gerrard was beaming with pride and appreciation at seeing such a massive turnout for the Liverpool Legends match.

He proclaimed (via liverpoolfc.com): “We’re obviously here for a great cause. It felt like a family day today for us all. 60,000 again is amazing, for great causes, and it’s an absolute pleasure to be here.”

The Huyton native added: “It’s a fantastic buzz. The last time I played football and saw these guys was one year ago. It’s too long but everyone is busy doing their own thing. When the invite comes to come and be part of this, you can’t wait to get together. We’re one big family. The club are amazing [with] what they do for ex-players.

“The support we’ve had today, 60,000 – come on, no other club in the world does this, 60,000 for exhibition games. The big thing for me is where the money goes – it goes to fantastic causes, helping a lot of people in need, and that’s the reason why we’re all here today.”

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Another tremendous occasion in aid of a fantastic cause

It was heartwarming to see another full house at Anfield for the Legends match, with Liverpool supporters yet again doing their bit in aid of the LFC Foundation, along with the players and coaching staff who partook in the fixture.

While those in attendance got to enjoy an afternoon of entertaining football, the benefits from the funds raised will be felt for a long time to come, and that’s exactly why this event is so wonderfully supported every year.

As a native of the city, no doubt it’s an immense source of pride to Gerrard to see such a turnout for the charity fixture, and he (along with the rest of the Reds players) will have cherished the opportunity to enjoy another outing on the hallowed Anfield turf today.

Once again, we got to witness a throroughly enjoyable occasion, with the proceeds going towards a most worthy cause as the LFC Foundation continues its mission to tackle social inequalities in the community.