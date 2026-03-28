(Video) What Jurgen Klopp did straight after Legends match went down an absolute treat at Anfield

Images via @ConnorOn95 on X and Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp was back at Anfield this afternoon for the Liverpool Legends, and in one sense it felt as though he’d never been away!

The 58-year-old was in the dugout as assistant to Sir Kenny Dalglish for the annual charity fixture in aid of the LFC Foundation, with another of his former clubs in Borussia Dortmund providing the opposition this year as the teams played out a 2-2 draw.

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The German had worked with plenty of faces in both line-ups, and he was naturally afforded a rousing reception when he made his way onto the pitch before kick-off.

Klopp reprises his famous fist pumps

Shortly after the final whistle at Anfield, Klopp revived memories of his legendary Liverpool tenure by proceeding towards the Kop and performing a triple fist-pump, reprising a gesture which became part of his post-match ritual when he was Reds manager.

As the home fans lapped up that throwback, they responded by singing the name of the former LFC boss to the tune of ‘Live is Life’ by Opus. In that moment, it felt like it was the spring of 2024 all over again.

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Could we see Klopp back for a second spell as Liverpool manager?

Anfield has seen many emotional farewells over the years, but few tugged on the heartstrings quite like the send-off for the German at the end of the season before last, and his enduring hero status is at odds with the rapidly diminished popularity rating of his successor Arne Slot amid a dreadul campaign for the Reds.

The 58-year-old will have prompted plenty of intrigue on Merseyside this week when he said that he’s not ‘completely finished’ as a coach, thus leaving the door open for a return to the dugout two years after stepping down as Liverpool manager.

Even if he does go back into management, there’s no guarantee that it would be at Anfield – his career trajectory would need to align with a vacancy in L4 if any such return is going to happen.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds in store for Klopp, but for one afternoon at least, Reds fans were able to revel in a glorious past as the legendary 58-year-old revived memories of great days in this stadium.

You can check out the footage of Klopp performing his post-match fist pumps below, via @ConnorOn95 on X: