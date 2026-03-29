Biscan delivers huge claim after Liverpool Legends clash

(Photo via Liverpoolfc.com)

There’s a growing sense across the football world that we’re witnessing the end of a truly historic Liverpool chapter, and Igor Biscan has now added his voice to the tributes surrounding Mo Salah.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Croatian was back at Anfield for the Legends clash against Borussia Dortmund, and while he never shared a dressing room with the Egyptian, his words underline just how far-reaching the respect for our No.11 has become.

Biscan places Salah among Liverpool’s greatest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Kenny Jones – The Football Historian (@thefootball.historian)

Speaking to The Football Historian after the match, Igor Biscan was clear in his assessment of Salah’s place in our history.

The former midfielder said: “I’m sure he’s right there on the top of the best players, most influential and most important players in the history of the club.

“And when we know how many of those this club had in the past, it just tells you how much he did and what he did for the fans, for the club.

“So, all the best to him in the future and of course thank you as well.”

That’s not a throwaway line.

For someone who understands what it means to play for Liverpool, and who experienced a successful era himself, to place Salah in that bracket says everything about the forward’s impact.

Salah’s legacy recognised across eras

What’s becoming increasingly clear is that Salah’s reputation now stretches across generations of Liverpool players.

Jurgen Klopp has already described him as “one of the all-time greats”, while Jamie Carragher went even further by comparing his Premier League impact to Cristiano Ronaldo and suggesting only Thierry Henry can better it among overseas players.

Those are elite comparisons, but they’re backed up by the numbers and the moments.

With 255 goals and 119 assists in 435 appearances, the Egyptian King hasn’t just been consistent, he’s been transformative, helping drive one of the most successful periods in our modern history.

Biscan’s point about the club’s past is key as well.

Liverpool isn’t short of legends, yet Salah still finds himself firmly in that conversation, which tells you everything about the level he’s reached.

From our perspective, that’s what makes this moment so significant.

We’re not just losing a great player, we’re saying goodbye to someone who sits right at the very top table of Liverpool history, and as Biscan put it, all that’s left is to say thank you.