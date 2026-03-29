Jurgen Klopp breaks silence after Liverpool Legends game at Anfield

(Photo via Liverpoolfc.com)

It felt like time had stood still at Anfield this weekend, as Jurgen Klopp stepped back into a familiar environment and reminded us exactly why his connection with Liverpool remains so strong.

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The German returned for the LFC Foundation charity match between Liverpool Legends and Borussia Dortmund, and while the game itself ended in a 2-2 draw, the real story was the atmosphere and the presence of our former manager back on the touchline.

Klopp relishes special Liverpool return

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after the match, Klopp made it clear just how much the occasion meant to him, especially given the reunion with players from both sides of his career.

“Enjoyed every second. My role was definitely not to have a lot of words. I was here for the Foundation and to be part of a really special experience.”

The 58-year-old, who spent nearly a decade building one of the greatest eras in our history, also highlighted how unique it was to see so many familiar faces in one place again.

“For me, a very special experience after a while – being around, being that close, seeing all the Liverpool lads and then seeing the Dortmund lads as well because that was like 80 per cent of my players.”

That alone explains why the occasion felt bigger than just another Legends fixture, because it brought together two defining chapters of Klopp’s career.

Anfield atmosphere proves Klopp still the main attraction

While Steven Gerrard spoke about the incredible turnout and sense of family around the club, Klopp’s presence elevated the entire day, with over 60,000 supporters turning up for a charity match.

The former boss was given a hero’s reception and even revived his iconic fist pumps towards the Kop after full-time, a moment that instantly transported us back to his final months in charge.

He also couldn’t resist pointing out one standout performer from the afternoon, adding with a smile: “It was really, really, really nice… but I think Thiago alone was worth the ticket!”

Even now, with Arne Slot leading us in a new era, moments like this show that Klopp’s legacy isn’t just about trophies, it’s about connection, and that bond with supporters clearly hasn’t gone anywhere.