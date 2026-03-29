Liverpool pair Szoboszlai and Kerkez involved as Hungary secure victory

(Photo by David Balogh/Getty Images)

International football offered a timely boost for us, as Liverpool saw both Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez involved in Hungary’s 1-0 win over Slovenia in Budapest.

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After a frustrating defeat to Ireland had ended World Cup hopes, this friendly was about response, and while it wasn’t perfect, there were clear positives for our two players heading into the final stretch of the season.

Szoboszlai influence felt despite tactical questions

According to Nemzeti Sport, Hungary’s captain remained central to everything his side tried to do, even if there were tactical debates around his positioning.

“When it comes to directing, I see that Dominik Szoboszlai sometimes goes too far back for the ball, he should be positioned further forward, as his game intelligence and exceptional kicking technique would be most effective there.”

That observation will sound familiar to us, especially after recent criticism from Graeme Souness about the Hungarian’s off-the-ball work following the Brighton defeat.

Despite that, the 25-year-old still showed flashes of quality, nearly curling an effort into the top corner from a set-piece and consistently looking to drive the team forward, even when dropping deeper to collect possession.

Kerkez adds attacking threat in improved second half

While Szoboszlai dictated play, Kerkez offered his usual energy down the left, producing one of Hungary’s best moments in the first half with a driving run that created an opening for Roland Sallai.

The game itself followed a similar pattern to what we’ve seen at times this season, with Hungary struggling for rhythm early on before improving significantly after the break.

Nemzeti Sport noted the shift clearly, highlighting how the side “showed a completely different side” in the second half, with more intensity, better tempo and greater attacking intent, something that eventually led to Szabolcs Schön’s winning goal.

For us, the key takeaway is that both Liverpool players came through the match well and played important roles in a victory that should restore some confidence after recent disappointment.

With Arne Slot previously calling for careful management of international minutes, the fact both Szoboszlai and Kerkez contributed without overexertion could prove crucial as we head into a defining period of the campaign.