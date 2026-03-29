Martin Skrtel delivers classy message on Mo Salah leaving

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

There’s been no shortage of tributes to Mo Salah in recent days, and Martin Skrtel has now added his voice after returning to Anfield for the Liverpool Legends clash against Borussia Dortmund.

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Even though the Slovakian defender left before the Egyptian arrived, his words underline just how widely respected our No.11 is across different eras of the club.

Skrtel delivers verdict on Salah legacy

Speaking to The Football Historian after the charity match, Martin Skrtel offered a measured but powerful take on Salah’s decision to leave.

The former centre-back said: “He’s one of the best players in Liverpool history.

“Obviously he decided to leave and we have to accept it, we wish him all the best for the future, but obviously we’ll be missing him.

“But that’s football, players leaving and new ones coming, but definitely Mo leaves a legacy behind him and I’m just happy that he was wearing our shirt.

“As I said, I just wish him good luck for the future.”

That line about legacy is probably the most telling.

Skrtel isn’t speaking as a teammate or someone who shared a dressing room with the 33-year-old, but as someone who understands exactly what it takes to succeed at Liverpool, and that makes his praise feel even more significant.

Salah’s greatness recognised across generations

What stands out with reactions like this is how consistent they’ve become.

Jurgen Klopp has already labelled the Egyptian forward “one of the all-time greats”, while Jamie Carragher went even further by suggesting only Thierry Henry can rival his Premier League impact among overseas attackers.

Those aren’t throwaway comments, they reflect what Salah has done across nearly a decade at the club.

With 255 goals and 119 assists in 435 appearances, the former Roma winger has delivered numbers that place him firmly among the very best to ever wear red, while also playing a central role in one of the most successful periods in our modern history.

Skrtel’s point about football moving on is also important, because while players come and go, not many leave behind what Salah has.

For us, that’s the reality we’re now facing.

We’re saying goodbye to a player who didn’t just perform at an elite level, but redefined it at Liverpool, and as the Slovakian put it, we should simply be grateful that he was ours.