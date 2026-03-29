Ngumoha and Nyoni help England U19s secure crucial win vs Poland

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

It’s another reminder of the talent coming through at Liverpool, as both Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni featured in England Under-19s’ important win over Poland.

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With senior form dipping slightly in recent weeks, performances like this from the academy give us a glimpse of what’s coming next.

Ngumoha and Nyoni involved in England win

Reporting via EnglandFootball.com, the Young Lions secured a 1-0 victory thanks to a late goal, with the official match report stating: “England Men’s under-19s recorded their first win of the elite qualifying round… after a comfortable 1-0 victory against Poland.”

Ngumoha started the match and played a key role before being substituted late on, while Nyoni was trusted in midfield from the outset, underlining just how highly both players are rated within the national setup.

The report highlighted England’s control throughout, particularly after Poland were reduced to ten men early on, noting: “Persistence paid off… when Shumaira Mheuka’s strike won England the game in the closing stages.”

While neither of our young Reds got on the scoresheet, their involvement in a controlled, professional performance will be exactly what coaches want to see at this stage of their development.

Another positive step for Liverpool’s future

It’s no surprise to see Ngumoha continuing his rise, especially after recent praise from the likes of Gary Lineker and Wayne Rooney for his fearless displays at Anfield, where his direct running and willingness to take players on have already caught attention.

Nyoni, meanwhile, continues to quietly impress, operating with maturity beyond his years in midfield and showing why he’s seen as one of the most technically gifted prospects in the academy.

With England now level on points in their qualification group, the next fixture becomes crucial, but from our perspective, the most important takeaway is clear.

Both youngsters are gaining valuable experience in competitive international football, learning how to win tight games and handle pressure situations.

For us, that’s exactly what you want to see, because while the present might be uncertain, the future at Liverpool looks very secure with talents like Ngumoha and Nyoni coming through the ranks.