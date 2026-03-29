‘No other club can do it’ – Liverpool legends react after special Anfield day

(Photo via Liverpoolfc.com)

It was one of those days that reminds us exactly what Liverpool is all about, as the Legends clash once again brought together past heroes, a full Anfield and a cause bigger than football.

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With more than 60,000 supporters inside the stadium and over £1 million raised for charity, the occasion wasn’t just about the 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund, it was about what this club continues to represent.

Liverpool legends highlight what makes club special

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after the match, John Aldridge followed Steven Gerrard and summed up the uniqueness of the occasion in a way only a former Red can.

“No other club can do it, very proud to say that. We fill it out every time we play and it goes far abroad and shows people what the Liverpool fans are made of to back us up.”

The former striker continued by pointing to the wider impact beyond the pitch, adding: “Over £1 million raised for local charities… It’s a win-win situation. The players come back and experience what they used to do, a 60,000 crowd.”

That sense of pride was echoed across the squad, with Pepe Reina also reflecting on what it means to return.

“Any time they invite us, we are blessed and honoured to be here in front of this crowd. Obviously this stadium feels [like] home and hopefully looking forward to many more.”

Passion remains long after playing days end

For Ryan Babel, the day was about reconnecting with memories that never truly fade, even if the body doesn’t quite respond the same way anymore.

“It’s always special to touch the grass of Anfield. So many memories, so many good memories. I’m very grateful to be invited every time.”

The Dutchman then added a line that perfectly captures what these fixtures are all about: “The mind still is very brave and wants to challenge but then your body will sometimes be like, ‘Er…’ We are passionate. The passion never leaves us.”

That passion is exactly what we saw throughout the afternoon, from the players on the pitch to the supporters in the stands, and even in moments like Jurgen Klopp returning to the dugout and reconnecting with the crowd.

Days like this aren’t just about nostalgia, they reinforce why this football club continues to stand apart, because when it comes to combining history, community and support, very few can come close.