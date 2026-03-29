Robertson struggles as Scotland deliver disappointing display vs Japan

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

It wasn’t the confidence boost we would have hoped for, as Andy Robertson endured a frustrating evening during Scotland’s defeat to Japan at Hampden.

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With Liverpool heading into a crucial run of fixtures, we always keep a close eye on our players during international breaks, but this was a performance that raised more questions than answers.

Robertson involved but Scotland fall flat

According to BBC Sport, it was a night where Scotland lacked intensity, creativity and belief, with the analysis bluntly stating: “this was a bit of a letdown… there wasn’t much atmosphere, wasn’t much attitude, wasn’t any real standout displays from any of Scotland’s go-to men.”

The Liverpool left-back did have one of the few notable moments, producing a driving run and shot, but even that summed up the overall performance, flashes without real end product.

BBC Sport highlighted that chance directly: “another after a driving run and shot from Andy Robertson”, yet beyond isolated moments like that, Steve Clarke’s side struggled to impose themselves.

Concerns growing ahead of key fixtures

The wider verdict from BBC Sport was damning, suggesting Scotland had reverted to a passive style at the worst possible time.

“Saturday was a return to their reserved selves when, really, you wanted to see the warriors of November.”

That lack of aggression and tempo will be a concern not just for Scotland, but for us too, given Robertson’s importance both as a leader and a consistent presence on the left flank.

The 31-year-old has already hinted that a major decision on his Liverpool future is coming before the summer, while reports suggest both player and club are prepared to wait until the end of the season before confirming anything.

Performances like this won’t define him, given everything he’s achieved at Anfield, but they do underline the importance of rediscovering rhythm quickly, especially with momentum already slipping after our recent defeat to Brighton.

For now, the focus shifts to Scotland’s upcoming fixtures, where both Robertson and his teammates will need to show far more urgency, because right now, neither club nor country can afford passengers in such a pivotal period.