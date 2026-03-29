Liverpool coach names what club must do after Salah exit announcement

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah’s exit has sparked tributes from just about every corner of the football world, and Jay Spearing has now added his voice after Liverpool’s Legends clash with Borussia Dortmund at Anfield.

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Even though the former midfielder never shared a dressing room with our No.11, the 37-year-old’s reaction still says plenty about how the Egyptian is viewed by people inside the club.

Spearing sends clear message on Salah farewell

Speaking to The Football Historian after the charity game on Saturday, Spearing didn’t hold back in his praise for the forward.

The former Red said: “He’s an absolute legend and honestly there’s no way to describe him.

“He’s broke record after record every single year, he’s been an incredible player for this football club and he’ll be remembered for a very, very long time.

“Between now and the end of the season we should celebrate him as much as we can.”

That feels like the key point here.

Salah’s departure understandably brings sadness, but Spearing’s view is that the focus now should be on appreciation rather than regret.

Coming from someone who now works within the academy setup as a player-coach, that message carries weight because he still sees every day what Liverpool standards look like and what kind of figure deserves legendary status.

Salah praise keeps coming from inside Liverpool circles

Spearing’s comments also fit naturally with what we’ve already heard from others connected to the club.

Jurgen Klopp described the 32-year-old as “one of the all-time greats”, while Jamie Carragher argued that only Thierry Henry sits above the Egyptian when it comes to foreign players in Premier League history.

That’s the level of conversation Salah now belongs in, and there really can’t be much argument at this point.

With 255 goals and 119 assists in 435 appearances for Liverpool, the former Roma man has delivered elite output for the best part of a decade, while also helping us win every major honour available.

Spearing never got to play alongside him, but maybe that almost makes his words even more striking.

He’s looking at Salah purely from the outside, as a former player, current academy coach and lifelong Liverpool man, and his conclusion is simple.

We’re watching one of the greatest ever to wear the shirt, and between now and the final whistle of his Liverpool career, we should make sure he feels that every step of the way.