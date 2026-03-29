Thiago reveals what he told Gerrard after scoring at Anfield

(Photo via Liverpoolfc.com)

It didn’t take long for one player to remind everyone exactly why he was so loved during his time at Anfield, as Thiago Alcantara rolled back the years in the Liverpool Legends clash.

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The Spaniard was at the heart of everything good we did in the 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund, opening the scoring early on and dictating play in a way that felt instantly familiar to anyone who watched him in red.

Thiago relives special Anfield moment

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after the game, our No.6 summed up just how much the occasion meant to him, especially given the setting and the company he was keeping.

“It’s amazing. Two things got together – that is a full Anfield and playing with this legend [Gerrard]. It was an unbelievable moment and I will keep it with me for sure.”

That reference to Steven Gerrard says everything about the level of respect within that dressing room, even in a Legends setting.

With over 60,000 supporters inside Anfield, the atmosphere mirrored a competitive fixture at times, something Gerrard himself highlighted when he spoke about the club’s ability to draw such a crowd for a charity match.

Class remains as Thiago steals the show

The 34-year-old didn’t just enjoy the moment, he produced it too, with a brilliant opening goal that set the tone for the afternoon and showed that his technical quality hasn’t gone anywhere.

He even joked about the effort involved, adding: “When I scored, Stevie came and I told him it was the first sprinting I did since I arrived in Liverpool! Why not?!

“In that moment we just react, we are comfortable in the box. It’s nice to score.”

That mix of humour and class is exactly why supporters took to him so quickly during his time at the club, because even when injuries disrupted his spell, his quality was never in doubt.

With Jurgen Klopp also back at Anfield and stealing plenty of the spotlight with his reception and trademark fist pumps, the entire occasion felt like a celebration of a special era.

But on the pitch, Thiago was the one who truly delivered, reminding us all that even in a Legends game, genuine quality always stands out.