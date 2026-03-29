Zidan: it ‘might be time’ for Salah to leave Liverpool

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

There are certain moments in a footballer’s career when even the biggest admirers begin to accept that the end of an era is approaching, and that’s exactly the tone emerging around Mo Salah right now.

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Following the Liverpool Legends clash at Anfield, former Borussia Dortmund forward Mohamed Zidan offered a deeply personal and honest assessment of the situation, speaking to The Football Historian about what the Egyptian King means to both club and country.

Zidan suggests Salah timing may be right

Zidan, who briefly shared the international stage with Salah back in 2012, made it clear just how significant the forward’s achievements have been, not just for us but for an entire region.

Speaking to The Football Historian, he said: “As Egyptians we are proud of what Mo has achieved. He achieved something that no one in Egypt did and in the Arab countries.

“So I’m sure that the Liverpool fans value what he did, he had nine great seasons, he won everything, he did everything for the club and for the people.

“It might be time for him, he’s the one who knows best what is the best decision for him to do.”

That honesty will resonate, because it doesn’t diminish anything Salah has done, it simply recognises the natural cycle of elite football careers.

Legacy secured as Liverpool legend

What stands out even more in Zidan’s comments is the emphasis on how Salah will be remembered.

The former Dortmund man added: “And it’s good that people will always remember him with the good things.

“So it’s better maybe to say goodbye and leave and then people will always remember him in a good way.

“He will always be a legend in Liverpool and he will always be a legend in the Premier League. I’m happy for him and what he has done so far and as an Egyptian I’m proud, of course.”

That idea of leaving at the right moment echoes what many greats have done before, ensuring their legacy remains untouchable.

Jurgen Klopp has already described our No.11 as one of the greatest players the game has seen, while Jamie Carragher has placed him among the very best to ever play in England.

From our perspective, Zidan’s words don’t change the feeling, they simply reinforce it.

We’ve witnessed something special over the past nine years, and whether the end comes now or later, Salah’s place in Liverpool history is already secure.