Bayern chief dropped revealing Michael Olise hint as Liverpool dream of perfect transfer

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is confident that Michael Olise will stay put at Bayern Munich beyond the summer.

That’s despite a flurry of reports across Europe indicating that both Liverpool and Real Madrid are primed to come in with heavy bids.

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The Frenchman’s current deal at the Allianz Arena is set to run until the summer of 2029, and the Bavarians are understood to wish to extend this even further.

Indeed, as far as club bosses are concerned, Olise is categorically not for sale this summer.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confident Michael Olise stays at Bayern

Fabrizio Romano relayed comments from Bayern chief Rummenigge on Michael Olise on X (formerly Twitter), with the latter seemingly shutting down transfer links with the 24-year-old.

🚨 Bayern’s Rummenigge on Michael Olise: “The links with his sale make us smile”. “Olise has three years left on his contract – nothing more to say. People go to the stadium for players like him!”, told Diario AS. pic.twitter.com/ZTPvPSTSN0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2026

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The best argument, one might reasonably say, currently rests with the Bundesliga leaders. Vincent Kompany has helped fashion a dominant FC Bayern side domestically, with the side looking bolt-on favourites for the league title and DFB Pokal cup.

Bayern will, of course, need to get past Alvaro Arbeloa’s resurgent Real Madrid to progress in the Champions League. Succeed there, however, and you have to consider the German outfit a serious contender to lift the trophy in May.

Either way, this is a side clearly performing and winning with the “now” in mind.

Liverpool’s offering is comparatively less attractive than it was last summer.

Liverpool can still offer Olise the world

That’s not to suggest Liverpool’s recruitment team should give up on Michael Olise – even if we believe that Bayern are ‘highly unlikely’ to agree a sale.

Whilst the 2025/26 campaign has been a huge disappointment so far compared to the highs of a Premier League title win last term, there’s still plenty of hope for the future.

Liverpool have some phenomenal talent in the squad, not least of all the future of German football himself in Florian Wirtz.

Does the squad need some tweaking and improvement in the summer? Sure.

But we’re not a million miles away from being back in the Premier League title conversation. Nor as an outfit capable of reaching the latter stages of the Champions League.

Yes, Olise would be sacrificing guaranteed (more or less) domestic silverware in Germany. But the prospect of a return to familiar territory in the Premier League, with a side (hopefully) prepared to attack the 2026/27 campaign with vigour, could be difficult to resist.

The ball, it seems, is still firmly in the right winger’s court.