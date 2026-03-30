Egypt chief sends clear Salah message amid transfer talk

Image via @EgyptNT_EN on X

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Mo Salah’s future is being debated far beyond Anfield, with voices from his own national setup now weighing in on what should come next for our No.11.

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With speculation continuing to swirl around potential moves away from Liverpool, Egypt’s national team leadership has offered a strong and very public opinion on where the forward should be playing next.

Egypt director sends clear Salah message

Speaking via BBC Sport, Ibrahim Hassan made it clear that he believes the Liverpool forward still belongs at the highest level of European football rather than moving elsewhere.

He said: “I would prefer him to stay in Europe… I have heard about offers from Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and clubs in the Italian league.”

That alone underlines the level Salah is still operating at, with elite clubs across the continent reportedly interested in securing the Egyptian’s signature if he were to leave us.

However, the former international didn’t stop there, going further by warning against a move to the United States and Major League Soccer.

“A move to the Major League? He would be far too out of the spotlight. You won’t remember Salah any more than I remember Lionel Messi now. I don’t even try to watch him.”

Salah still seen as elite level player

Those comments reflect something we’ve seen consistently throughout this period, which is that Salah is still viewed globally as a player capable of performing at the very top level.

Even when discussing alternatives, Hassan suggested that if Europe wasn’t possible, then Saudi Arabia would be a more fitting destination than MLS, referencing the presence of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo.

“If he does not receive offers from Europe, then a move to the Saudi league would be a good option, especially with big names such as Cristiano [Ronaldo].”

That stance aligns closely with what we’ve already heard from others, with Mohamed Zidan recently explaining how proud Egyptians are of Salah’s achievements, while Igor Biscan has placed him among the most influential players in Liverpool history.

For us, it all points in one direction.

Whether he stays or eventually moves on, Salah isn’t being spoken about like a player winding down his career, he’s still being discussed as someone who belongs right at the very top of the game.