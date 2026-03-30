‘Excellent addition’ – After agreeing first summer deal Liverpool must make ‘sensational’ transfer happen

Liverpool have been advised that signing Michael Olise would be a ‘sensational’ piece of business this summer.

Dougie Critchley said the French winger would be his top pick to replace Mo Salah at Anfield this summer.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

This comes after the Egyptian officially confirmed his exit from Merseyside a year ahead of his contract expiring.

Michael Olise and Yan Diomande would be a dream duo for Liverpool

It seems incredibly far-fetched to imagine a world in which both Olise and Yan Diomande are filing out on the flanks for Liverpool.

Bayern Munich, we understand, are not prepared to let the former Crystal Palace star return to the Premier League under any circumstances. Not even a figure in the region of €100m-200m [£86.4m-172.9m] will allegedly be enough to tempt the Bavarians to the negotiating table.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Still, we can’t help but agree with Critchley’s assessment of the situation (via his personal YouTube account): “Does the 24-year-old Frenchman want to swap a near guarantee of trophies of every year, playing with some of the best players in Europe, for a club in transition, potentially playing outside of the Champions League.

“I have some serious doubts, but he’d be a sensational signing.”

A ‘sensational signing’ – without question.

But Liverpool potentially have to overcome the barrier of having no Champions League football to offer Olise, which would surely put the winger off from a potential move.

It’s worth remembering that part of the reason the Reds were able to convince the likes of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak to make the switch to L4 was down to having won the Premier League the season prior.

A Champions League win would go some way to convincing Europe’s top talent that we’re still the most viable destination. But it’s highly unlikely that Liverpool will be capable of going this big in 2025/26.

Diomande must be the minimum

We share Critchley’s doubts about Liverpool’s ability to prise Michael Olise out of Munich this summer.

However, that feeling does not yet extend to RB Leipzig’s teenage sensation.

The Bundesliga outfit is, of course, demanding a seismic fee for Yan Diomande, potentially exceeding the €100m mark.

It remains to be seen how well this position will hold up under negotiation, but the fact remains that a signing of this calibre feels like the minimum Liverpool need to sign off on this summer.

The wings are, respectfully, a mess. Mo Salah is on his way out and Cody Gakpo has not passed the post-Luis Diaz test on the left.

Reinforcements are a must, and Diomande, we agree, would be an ‘excellent addition’. If we succeed here, we’d hope the club would do everything in its power to try and make Michael Olise a reality in the same window.

It’s ambitious, sure, but it’s the most logical next move.