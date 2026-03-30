Former CEO reveals key Anfield changes that never happened

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

There’s always been a sense among supporters that the Anfield Road End expansion could have been something slightly different, and now we’ve had rare insight into exactly what was originally planned.

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A conversation on X involving former Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has shed new light on ideas that never quite made it through during the development process.

What Moore wanted for Anfield Road End

Replying to a supporter on social media, Moore confirmed that his vision for the expansion leaned far more towards local supporters rather than corporate hospitality.

He wrote: “I also thought Anfield Road expansion would be a good opportunity to reposition the away fans a little further up, but I lost that battle as well!.”

That response came after a fan pointed out that Moore had previously spoken about using the new stand as an opportunity to prioritise local fans, something which ultimately didn’t materialise in the final version.

From our perspective, that’s a significant detail, because it highlights that internal discussions were taking place about how the new capacity should be allocated.

Missed opportunity for fans?

The Anfield Road End expansion, completed in 2024, took the stadium’s capacity to 61,276 as part of a wider regeneration push around the ground, this is now continuing with the investment into Walton Breck Road and surrounding infrastructure.

However, ticket distribution has remained a major talking point among supporters, especially when considering that earlier projections suggested around 1,000 new season tickets alongside a larger number of general admission seats.

Moore’s comments now suggest there was also an alternative route on the table, one which could have seen fewer corporate allocations and even a shift in the positioning of away supporters.

For those of us who have followed the ongoing debate around access to tickets, that will inevitably raise questions about whether a key opportunity was missed to better reward long-standing supporters.

It doesn’t change what Anfield has become, a modernised stadium that still retains its identity, but it does offer a fascinating glimpse into what might have been had different decisions been made behind the scenes.