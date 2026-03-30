John Toshack denies dementia diagnosis after confusing reports emerge

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It’s been a confusing and emotional few days for us following updates surrounding John Toshack, with the latest development adding yet another twist to a story that has quickly become difficult to fully understand.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

After initial reports suggested the Liverpool legend had been diagnosed with dementia, the man himself has now publicly denied those claims.

Toshack responds to dementia reports

Speaking to BBC Wales, as reported by BBC Sport, the former striker made it clear that he has not received any such diagnosis, despite earlier comments from his son suggesting otherwise.

The 77-year-old said: “I’m going on for 80 years of age, my memory isn’t what it used to be, but it’s not dementia, I haven’t had a diagnosis.”

He also admitted that seeing the reports had come as a surprise, adding further context to his current condition and the natural effects of ageing.

The Cardiff-born forward explained: “I’m not as young as I used to be and I did have a bad attack of Covid when it was going around, but thankfully I’m ok now.”

That clarification directly contradicts what had been reported earlier in the week, creating a situation where multiple perspectives have emerged in a short space of time.

Why the situation feels so unclear

From our perspective, what makes this story particularly unusual is how quickly the narrative has shifted, with earlier claims suggesting a diagnosis, followed by more detailed insight from his wife about his condition, and now a firm denial from Toshack himself.

Those earlier updates painted a concerning picture, with his son describing “good days and bad days”, while further comments from his wife pointed to lingering effects from Covid impacting both mobility and memory.

Now, hearing directly from the former Liverpool striker changes the tone again, especially as he insists he remains independent and continues to manage daily life on his own.

There’s also a human side to this that can’t be ignored, with Toshack even joking about his physical condition, saying: “I’ve got my old football injuries which are still here, and I can’t get to the far post as well now.”

For us, it highlights how complex and sensitive these situations can be, particularly when information comes from different sources within a family, and how important it is to take the player’s own words into account.

Whatever the reality behind the scenes, what matters most is that one of our greats is speaking positively about his current state, and that he continues to be supported by those around him.