Liverpool bring back former keeper Lonergan in new capacity

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

It’s not every day we see a former player return to the club in a completely different role, but that’s exactly what’s happened with Andy Lonergan, who has quietly come back to Liverpool in a coaching capacity.

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The former goalkeeper, who was part of our Premier League-winning squad in 2019-20, is now working behind the scenes with the women’s team, marking a full-circle moment in his long career.

Lonergan’s unexpected Liverpool return

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the 42-year-old opened up on his return to Melwood, admitting that even finding his way around again proved tricky after so many changes at the training ground.

He said: “I kept going in the wrong place because downstairs has all changed,” before joking about having to rely on his sat-nav to get there on his first day back.

That light-hearted start quickly gives way to a more serious point though, with the Preston-born former stopper now fully embracing life as Liverpool FC Women’s goalkeeping coach, his first full-time role in coaching after a 25-year playing career.

Lonergan added: “I love it, absolutely love it… I just love being with the ‘keepers. I love goalkeeping. I suppose I love football but I love goalkeeping more.”

From Liverpool squad player to coach

What makes this story even more interesting from our perspective is how his previous spell at the club already hinted at this transition, with Lonergan effectively acting as a mentor within a goalkeeping group that included Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros.

The Englishman even described that time as “like coaching”, helping younger players develop while learning from elite standards around him.

His admiration for Alisson is particularly telling, with the former Red stating: “He’s the GOAT… He is the best I’ve ever seen.”

Lonergan’s journey is also unique given his links across Merseyside, having later signed for Everton after leaving us, something that only adds another layer to his story as he now returns to Anfield in a very different role.

That broader experience, combined with his time inside one of Jurgen Klopp’s most successful squads, clearly shapes how he now approaches coaching, especially with his focus firmly on helping others rather than reflecting on his own career.

He summed that up perfectly by saying: “I just want to be the best I can be for the goalies that I’ve got – not for myself. I want to give them the best.”

For us, it’s another example of how the club continues to bring former players back into the fold, not just for nostalgia, but because they understand exactly what Liverpool demands.