Major Arne Slot sack development on Monday as Liverpool make next manager decision – report

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso is reportedly set to take over as Liverpool head coach next season.

The former Reds midfielder would be handed the reins following a difficult 2025/26 campaign under Arne Slot that currently sees the club loitering outside the top four spots.

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The 44-year-old is available on the managerial market following a parting of ways with Real Madrid in January.

Xabi Alonso is heading to Liverpool

That’s the word coming from a prominent account on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning.

The claim in question has been loosely corroborated by a BILD report released last week, which indicated that Alonso would be open to a return to Liverpool, provided certain conditions were met.

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Whilst there’s no question that the Spanish head coach remains an admired quantity as far as Michael Edwards and Co. are concerned, we’ve yet to see any clear evidence that the head coach is 100% L4-bound.

That said, with recent results hardly in Arne Slot’s favour, one can’t help but draw the inevitable conclusion that change is coming.

Or, at the very least, is likely unless the Dutchman can deliver a notable turnaround in 2025/26.

Liverpool can’t afford to miss the opportunity amid Arne Slot struggles

We completely appreciate that it verges on reactionary to even consider replacing Slot at the end of the season.

But as much as we hold a deep admiration for the former Feyenoord boss for the incredible achievement of a Premier League title win in his opening season, it’s becoming increasingly clear that we need a change.

Liverpool’s form under Arne Slot in 2025/26 25 wins 7 draws 15 defeats 1.74 points per game

* Arne Slot’s managerial stats at Liverpool across all competitions in 2025/26

There’s an argument to be made that things would look significantly improved had the 47-year-old been granted pacy wingers. Likewise, there’s an argument to be made that the Dutchman shouldn’t be solely held responsible for the failure to anticipate and prepare for the Premier League’s radical shift in physicality and focus on set-piece play.

But the simple fact is that the most capable head coaches always find a way to adapt. We’ve yet to see much in the way of evidence here in this regard.

So, for the time being, the odds are extremely stacked against Arne Slot.