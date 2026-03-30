Mamardashvili responds after Brighton setback with clean sheet for Georgia

(Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)

It might not erase the frustration from Brighton, but there was at least a positive international response for us as Giorgi Mamardashvili returned to action with a clean sheet for Georgia.

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The Liverpool goalkeeper played the full match as his national side secured a 2-0 victory over Lithuania, a result which also marked a significant milestone in their history.

Mamardashvili keeps clean sheet in historic Georgia win

According to 1tv.ge’s match report, “Georgia defeats Lithuania 2–0 in friendly, records 100th historic win”, with Giorgi Mikautadze scoring both goals to seal the result in Kaunas.

While the headlines focused on the striker’s brace, the performance of the 25-year-old Liverpool stopper shouldn’t be overlooked, particularly given the context of recent weeks at club level.

Liverpoolfc.com confirmed his contribution clearly, stating that he played the full game and kept a clean sheet, which is exactly the kind of response we needed to see after a difficult outing on the south coast.

For the Georgian international, it was a composed and professional display, doing what was required behind a side that controlled large parts of the game and ultimately ended a five-match winless run.

What this means after Brighton struggles

There’s no getting away from the fact that his last appearance for us against Brighton raised questions, particularly in possession, with journalist Paul Gorst noting: “Liverpool’s players have once again seemingly forgotten Mamardashvili is left footed.”

That moment summed up a broader lack of cohesion in our build-up play, especially without Alisson available, but performances like this on international duty should help rebuild confidence.

For Mamardashvili, this clean sheet won’t silence every doubt, but it’s a timely reminder that the ability is there, and with better structure around him, we can still see the level that convinced us to bring him to Anfield.