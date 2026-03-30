Man City dealt injury blow with player sent home from international camp

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s not often we look at international breaks for positives, but this latest development involving John Stones could hand us a timely boost ahead of facing Manchester City.

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The England centre-back has been forced to withdraw from international duty, raising fresh concerns about his availability at a crucial stage of the season.

Stones injury concern explained

According to The Guardian, the situation unfolded during England’s current camp, with multiple players leaving early, including the Manchester City defender.

The report states: “Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and John Stones have complicated Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup preparations by joining the contingent who have left the squad before England’s friendly against Japan.”

More importantly for us, the issue appears to be injury-related, with further detail confirming: “Stones was due to start in central defence against Uruguay, only to pull out with a calf injury.

“The experienced defender, who has made only 19 appearances for club and country this season, has returned to Manchester City and his exit raises major doubt over whether Tuchel can take him to the World Cup.”

For Pep Guardiola’s side, that lack of availability has been a recurring theme this season, and any further disruption could have a direct impact on their defensive stability.

Why this matters for Liverpool

We know better than anyone how damaging injuries can be, with our own squad stretched in recent weeks, as confirmed with a long list of absentees including Alisson and Mo Salah, both missing at key moments in our season.

That broader context makes this development even more significant, because while we’ve had to navigate our own setbacks, any weakening of a direct rival’s spine could shift the balance slightly in our favour.

Manchester City without Stones lose not just a defender, but a player who is central to their build-up play, particularly in how they progress the ball from the back under pressure.

Of course, there’s still uncertainty over how serious the issue is, and whether the England international will be fit in time, but the timing alone is notable given the fixtures coming up.

With both sides dealing with injuries, as well as PSG also managing fitness concerns ahead of facing us, this stage of the season increasingly looks like it could be decided by availability as much as quality.

For us, any edge matters, and if Stones is unavailable or not fully fit, it’s one we have to be ready to take advantage of.